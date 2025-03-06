"I just love that fight in people" — The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan opens up about the competitive nature of players

The Amazing Race season 37 premiered on CBS on March 5, 2025. 14 teams from different backgrounds participated in the race to win the $1 million cash prize, showcasing an intense display of rivalry and competition. Host Phil Keoghan said the season would feature tension between teams and among teammates, as all strive to put their best foot forward and outperform their opponents.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on March 5, 2025, Phil opened up about the competitive nature of the players and their determination and zeal to outshine their rivals while pursuing the winner's title.

"I like it when people really put it on the line and they are prepared to give their all and that they get really passionate about wanting to win. I just love that fight in people, and we've got some of them this season where they want to win," he said.

The Amazing Race host added that he preferred the competition to remain "healthy," despite the urgency of winning. Phil explained people should give their all to try and best their competitors, but if they lose, they must also accept their defeat and acknowledge the other team's winning gameplay. He believed it was the "reality of life."

Even then, he said some of the teams on the season found it difficult to accept their defeat. Consequently, it stirred dynamics and caused tension between players. Phil added the tension made "for some interesting TV."

"Competitive gameplay tension" — The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan on what to expect from the latest season

While reflecting on the season overall, Phil mentioned two events that made season 37 different from the ones before. First, the introduction of 14 teams, which Phil said was unprecedented, and second, the revival of "old favorite game elements" alongside new ones. Since it was the "season of surprises," Phil said they tried to incorporate surprises in every episode that get a "jaw drop."

"In an episode about halfway through the season, there were a couple of new elements that we put in that I'm really excited about sharing with the audience," he added.

However, there was one element which Phil noted gave "some really interesting content" besides giving one team a different kind of power over the other. When asked to elaborate, The Amazing Race host explained that the latest season had "some tension."

"But there is some tension this season, particularly halfway through — competitive gameplay tension that was really interesting that happened in a way that we sort of thought might happen, but we didn't know. And then it was sort of like, 'Wait, whoa, these teams are incredibly competitive!' " Phil explained.

Although he admired the passion and zeal within the contestants, as a "super competitive" person himself, Phil stressed the importance of keeping the game healthy and positive. He noted how they had never been the "screaming, yelling, crazy, 'I hate you' kind of content" which eventually turned into a "screaming match."

Phil reiterated that The Amazing Race was not "that show," which was why he preferred a healthy rivalry from the cast members.

He further explained that the tension existed between teams and among teammates. Phil mentioned that the equation between two teammates was put to the test whenever they failed to get "that perfect marriage of desire." Conflicting expectations and strategies often led to disputes and unsettling dynamics.

"Very rarely do you get a team where it's equal and they have exactly the same aspirations and everything is perfect," he said.

The Amazing Race host drew a comparison with competitive sports, noting how teams always displayed tension among their players. Although Phil appreciated the contestants' interest in racing around the world and having a "good time," he wanted to see "that fight in them," the determination and passion to make it to the finish line. He added that it made the race "interesting."

Phil revealed he researched the type of content fans found entertaining and discovered they enjoyed watching "airport drama" and "teams that are hungry and want to compete."

"I did a whole list of top 100 favorite moments, and they're not things that have necessarily come from twists and turns as much as they've just come from being put in a really interesting scenario," he said.

The Amazing Race host recalled when in season 36 a brother and sister team could not turn around on a tight street, noting how it became "a favorite moment of the whole season and it wasn't even set up."

Later in the interview, Phil talked about his favorite locations on the season, naming Bulgaria and Strasbourg as his top choices.

The Amazing Race season 37 airs every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET only on CBS.

