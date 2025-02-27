"Change it up please" — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Adam and Steve's fourth elimination win

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 aired a new episode, titled Tri-Rival Pursuit, on February 26, 2025. The segment saw the house send Adam and Steve into the elimination arena for the fourth consecutive week. It was the fourth time in a row that Adam and Steve won the elimination challenge, and sent their opponents packing.

In this week's episode, Adam and Steve were pitted against Devin and Leroy. The winners of the daily challenge, Frank and Sam, sent Devin and Leroy into The Jungle, making good on their promise to make a drastic move. Following a tense game, Adam and Steve eliminated Devin and Leroy, ending their journey on the show.

Adam and Steve had previously eliminated Beth and Jonna, KellyAnne and Sylvia, and Aneesa and Ashley. Devin and Leroy became the first male pair they sent home, after three consecutive eliminations of female duos.

Although Adam and Steve lived up to their reputation and outlasted their opponents, The Challenge: All Stars fans were tired of watching them take on the elimination arena every week. They took to X to vent their frustration, while some said Adam and Steve deserved to win the show.

"Adam and Steve again??? Change it up please," a fan wrote.

"Steve and Adam going in again is such a snooze fest," another fan commented.

"Yall are so boringggg stop throwing in Steve and Adam?!?!" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Challenge: All Stars were disappointed to see the house send the same pair into The Jungle.

"feel so bad for Adam and Steve to constantly getting put in," a user reacted.

"If they gone throw Adam & Steve in every elimination, count me out. I’m sick of this bs, TJ fix it!" a person commented.

"I'm confused why Adam and Steve have their names said every week and that's okay but them saying Corey and Big T is wrong?" another fan wrote.

"Adam and Steve sending yet another team home. Those OGs are gonna win this whole thing lol," one user posted.

Other fans of The Challenge: All Stars expressed a similar sentiment.

"I hope Adam & Steve win this season since everyone else is being a punch of p*****s & that says a lot bc I’m not their biggest fan," a person reacted.

"Why Adam and Steve wvery week. Its so annoying when these peopke choose a person or team to take out everyone so they dont have to do mych work. All these teams need a Star and we know which ones will never get stars lol," another netizen commented.

The Challenge: All Stars season 5: Adam and Steve's performance in the elimination arena

In episode 2 of The Challenge: All Stars Adam and Steve were unanimously voted to take on the elimination arena since they were considered one of the strongest competitors among the players. Amber and Faysal, the daily challenge winners, pitted Beth and Jonna against the male duo.

The eviction nominees competed in a challenge called Pole Position, in which they had to insert poles into tubes, making it difficult to crawl through each round. Whichever team got through the tube the fastest without moving the poles would win. Despite their effort, Beth and Jonna failed to outperform Adam and Steve.

In episode 3, Adam and Steve took on KellyAnne and Sylvia in the elimination challenge. Despite being sick, Adam supported Steve throughout the game and emerged victorious. For the challenge, The Challenge: All Stars teams had to solve a puzzle while a heavy rope unraveled. After solving the puzzle, they had to hold up the rope for five minutes without dropping it.

Adam and Steve prevailed in the task, sending KellyAnne and Sylvia home. In episode 4 of The Challenge: All Stars, the duo volunteered to compete against Aneesa and Ashley. They played a game of offense and defense, called Downpour, in which each team had to keep their opponent's tanks from filling with water, while ensuring their tank had more water than theirs.

The female competitors failed to outperform Adam and Steve, earning them their third elimination victory. In the latest segment of The Challenge: All Stars, Adam and Steve sent Devin and Leroy packing, after defeating them in a game called Over a Barrel, in which they had to barrel-roll18 barrels across the arena, and then solve a puzzle.

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

