"Entertainment lost" — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Sylvia and KellyAnne's elimination

The Challenge: All Stars released a new episode on February 12, 2025. It showcased Sylvia and KellyAnne becoming the second pair to get eliminated from the competitive reality show after Beth and Jonna. The daily challenge's winners selected them to face Adam and Steve in the elimination arena. Despite their efforts, Sylvia and KellyAnne were outperformed and sent packing.

For the elimination task, Pile it On, the nominees had to solve a puzzle as spools unraveled long pieces of heavy rope. After solving the puzzle, the players needed to hold the unraveled spool for five minutes without letting any part touch the ground. They would have to restart if their rope hit the floor. Whoever outlasted the five minutes would win the game and resume their journey on the show.

Adam and Steve quickly solved the puzzle and outperformed Sylvia and KellyAnne, resulting in their eviction. The Challenge: All Stars fans took to X to comment on KellyAnne and Sylvia's elimination. While many were upset to see the pair leave, others praised them for leaving the show on good terms despite locking horns in the previous episode.

"Sylvia and Kellyanne robbed wow… entertainment lost," a fan wrote.

"NO MORE MALE/MALE TEAMS ON MIXED PAIR SEASONS!!! how tf were sylvia and kellyanne supposed to win this? they're like a foot+ shorter," another fan commented.

"I’m so bored of Adam & Steve. We lost kellyanne & Sylvia way too early," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Challenge: All Stars were unhappy with the outcome, saying KellyAnne and Sylvia deserved to stay longer.

"WE WERE ROBBED OF KELLYANNE AND SYLVIA GOING FURTHER IN THE GAME. F**K YOU LEROY!!! AND ESPECIALLY F**K DEVIN," a user reacted.

"Sylvia & KellyAnne genuinely performed super well in this elimination. Unfortunately for them, Steve prepped before the season because he knew how to solve the puzzle immediately. It sucks to see the strongest girl-girl pair leave this eaerly," a person commented.

"KELLYANNE & SYLVIA WERE ROBBED," another fan wrote.

"wtf?! Steve and Adam clearly have a huge advantage in this elimination against KellyAnne and Sylvia. This team steamrolling isn’t impressive. This format is dumb," one user posted.

Other fans of The Challenge: All Stars commented on KellyAnne and Sylvia resolving their differences before leaving the competition.

"well at least kellyanne & sylvia left with maturity and a new friendship on their side. now they get to go plan their weddings. sounds cute, congrats," a person reacted.

"Super sad to see KellyAnne & Sylvia go! Really loved seeing their relationship turn the corner tonight Hoping to see them both in the future," another netizen commented.

"Really thought we had a little bit more left in us" — The Challenge: All Stars fame Sylvia comments on her and KellyAnne's elimination

Last week's episode of The Challenge: All Stars saw KellyAnne and Sylvia get into a heated argument over their performance in the daily challenge. While KellyAnne was unhappy with Sylvia's lack of effort, Sylvia criticized KellyAnne's "condescending" tone. She also demeaned KellyAnne's lifestyle, saying:

"You have dogs, I have a family."

The latest segment of the series saw the rivals mend fences and agree to put their differences behind them. As they packed their bags, KellyAnne and Sylvia confessed that they never imagined leaving the competition with such a changed equation. Although disappointed to see their journey end, The Challenge: All Stars contestants were grateful for the experience.

"Not the way I wanted to go, Kel. I really thought we had a little bit more left in us," Sylvia remarked.

While speaking to the cameras, KellyAnne confessed she never expected herself to like Sylvia. Sylvia agreed and added that it was "the biggest surprise" for both of them. Nonetheless, Sylvia was excited to return home to her children, claiming her kids "manifested" her home.

During the confessional, she told KellyAnne that she called her a "chihuahua" because of her "sweet and kind" appearance but aggressive nature. Hearing that KellyAnne revealed she called Sylvia a "Doberman."

"I called you beautiful but you don't want to f**k with her," she added.

The Challenge: All Stars evictees hugged and looked forward to returning home and getting married.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 5 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on MTV.

