"Makes absolutely ZERO sense!" — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Aneesa's "relaxed" game plan

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 released a new episode on February 12, 2025. The segment saw Aneesa confess that she preferred to focus on building friendships and interpersonal connections instead of training like most of the other participants did. She revealed she trained for the show off-season. While detailing her gameplay, Aneesa said:

"I work out on the off-season. You train for it but when I'm on this show, my style of gameplay is a little bit more relaxed. Socially, I think that's always been my strong suit. Like the more friends I have, the easier it can be to keep Ashley and I safe."

Ashley M. was disappointed with her teammate, Aneesa's strategy. While talking to some co-stars, Ashley M. voiced concern over Aneesa's performance and disapproved of her "laying on the couch" and making friends instead of training. Ashley M. was convinced she would not win the competition with Aneesa and criticized her for not trying to work toward improving her gameplay.

Ashley M. stated she would let Aneesa play her "game of friendship," but confirmed that she was "p*ssed about it." During the daily challenge, which required the contestants to climb cargo nets, Aneesa confessed she was nervous about climbing them. As a result, they finished at the bottom, which frustrated Ashley M.

The Challenge: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Aneesa's "relaxed" strategy. While many disapproved of it, others criticized her performance in the challenge.

A fan of The Challenge: All Stars reacts to Aneesa's game plan (Image via X@keem773)

"Aneesa: "On the outside, I usually workout a lot, but when I'm on the show...I like to relax". That makes absolutely ZERO sense!" a fan wrote.

"Aneesa maybe it’s time to hang it up mama," another fan commented.

"So bad I want Aneesa to prove people wrong but sometimes it’s hard to defend her I’d be out there training every damn day to win all of the daily challenges," a netizen tweeted.

The Challenge: All Stars fans were unimpressed by Aneesa's performance and her refusal to train.

"Why does Anessa bother coming on the challenge when all she does is complain about what she doesn’t want to do," a user reacted.

"I know Aneesa comes on the show for a free vacation & an appearance check, but she’s hindering other people’s chances to actually win. Time for her to get a big girl job & move on. We’re all over it," a person commented.

"Aneesa can’t run, can’t climb, can’t deliver interesting confessionals, can’t bring anything new to the show, can’t win, can’t can’t can’t can’t," another fan wrote.

"Aneesa saying she doesn't like to train in the house because it takes away from her social game. Yes, because 30 minutes of cardio can really damage the social game that's led to so many Championships & Finals appearances," one user posted.

Other fans of The Challenge: All Stars expressed a similar sentiment.

"Aneesa saying she works out on the off season just for her performance on the show to be the same," a person reacted.

"Did Aneesa just say she works out outside the show????? And that her lazy gameplay during the challenge works (even tho she’s never won before)?????" another netizen commented.

"I don't joke about anything personal" — The Challenge: All Stars fame Ashley M. clashes with Aneesa over a joke

During the daily Aneesa struggled to climb the cargo nets, saying it made her nervous. Meanwhile, Ashley M. took to a confessional to confess that her strategy was to be patient with her partner. Despite that, it irked her when she had to wait for Aneesa "every step along the way."

"I know yelling and screaming are not going to get me anywhere. So, I'm just trying to be as gracious and nice as possible," she added.

However, tensions reached a boiling point later in The Challenge: All Stars episode, when Aneesa made a derogatory comment about Ashley M.'s place of origin, West Virginia. Although Aneesa clarified it was a joke, Ashley M. condemned her statement, saying she grew up in a three-storeyed house with luxury cars and went to school with 3000 children in the suburbs.

Aneesa defended herself by saying she thought it was a "safe space" to joke about her country lifestyle since they exchanged many jokes throughout the day. However, Ashley M. remained unconvinced.

"I don't joke about you. I don't joke about your body. I don't joke about your history. I don't joke about where you're from. I don't joke about anything personal about you," Ashley said.

While speaking to The Challenge: All Stars cameras, Aneesa stated she regretted her actions and advocated for everyone. Consequently, she agreed to work with Ashley M. and try to resolve their disconnect, even though she was her rival. She told Ashley M. it was not her intention to hurt her and apologized.

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 releases new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on MTV.

