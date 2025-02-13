The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 3, titled Rivals in the Ruff, premiered on MTV on February 12 and marked the elimination of KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode's team.

For this week's "Ball Buster" daily challenge, each pair had to collect balls of different sizes and carry them across the finish line. After reaching the finish line, team members had to work together to solve a puzzle

Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett were the first team to solve the puzzle, securing immunity. With their safety guaranteed, they selected KellyAnne and Sylvia to compete in the elimination challenge. KellyAnne and Sylvia then faced off against Adam Larson and Steve Meinke—who had been unanimously chosen by the cast—in the Pile it On elimination arena challenge.

During the arena challenge, the pairs had to first solve a puzzle as the heavy rope in their corner began to unravel. After solving the puzzles the teams had to hold the unraveled length of the rope for over five minutes.

Adam and Steve's teamwork paid off making them the victors of the challenge while KellyAnne and Sylvia faced elimination and had to go home.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star Sylvia Elsrode reflects on her elimination

After her elimination in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 3, Sylvia Elsrode sat down with Entertainment Weekly for an interview, published on February 12, to reflect on her journey and decisions throughout the season.

Sylvia and her partner, KellyAnne, were visibly shocked when Leroy and Devin chose them for the elimination challenge. Reflecting on that moment, Sylvia revealed that before making their decision, Leroy and Devin had discussions with other teams to see if they were willing to offer something in exchange for safety from elimination.

When Sylvia and KellyAnne were called in for the conversation she recalled telling Leroy and Devin that their team didn't have any team spirit nor they were winning any challenge for them to offer any help.

"So it's just crazy that we were thrown in because Devin comes in, he's always talking about how he's a champ, how he plays a cutthroat game. But in the grand scheme of things, he threw in another girl-girl team, for what? What was your purpose here? We weren't a threat. He was never on our radar," the The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star added.

She found her team in a difficult position as she believed that even if they had beaten Adam and Steve to stay in the game they would have become the next target going forward.

Later in the interview, The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star was asked to share the experience she would take from the recent season that she would use when she returned to the franchise.

Sylvia responded that if she got the opportunity to return she would make sure that she didn't quit any challenges again, referencing the incident from episode 2 where she had quit the challenge, forcing her team to DQ.

"Geez. I think that I need to be a little bit more open-minded to other people's personalities. I'm a creature of habit, and I am just somebody that's like, 'I've got my friends. I don't need anymore,'" she said.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star continued:

"But I think I need to get out of that mindset, especially coming into these situations because it is about numbers and you don't necessarily know everything that people are going through. So I don't want to be that person anymore."

Contestants who are still on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

Over three episodes two pairs have been eliminated and 10 The Challenge: All Stars pairs are still fighting for the $300,000 grand prize. The remaining teams are as follows:

Adam Larson and Steve Meinke

Amber Borzotra and Faysal Shafaat

Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell

Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano

Da’Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum

Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett

Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn

Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo

Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta

Nany González and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episodes air every Wednesday on MTV and Paramount+.

