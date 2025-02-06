"Ready for that adrenaline rush" — Nany González on skipping The Challenge season 40 and returning for All Stars: Rivals

Nany González took a break from The Challenge before returning for All Stars: Rivals. The Real World: Las Vegas alum last competed on Ride or Dies, finishing in second place. While many veteran players returned for Battle of the Eras, González chose to step away.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on February 4, 2025, she shared why she skipped season 40 and why now felt like the right time to return.

"I just came in and I was ready to compete again. I was ready for that adrenaline rush. I missed The Challenge. I missed doing crazy cool things," she said.

Nany González spent three years focusing on herself before deciding to return for All Stars: Rivals, where she is now partnered with Turbo Çamkiran.

Nany on taking a break from The Challenge

Nany González had competed in several seasons of The Challenge, making it to multiple finals but never winning. After her second-place finish on Ride or Dies, she decided not to return for Battle of the Eras. She explained that after competing in several seasons without a break, she needed time to rest both physically and mentally.

"Doing so many seasons back-to-back, it takes a toll on your body and your mind—it does for me, anyways," she said.

Nany felt that competing through season after season could lead to burnout, so she wanted to take a step back while still planning to return in the future.

"I spent three years with my family and my friends, and just working, and doing a lot of self-care, self-love, and just getting my mind right. I think that was what I needed in order to come back," she shared.

Although she was invited to participate in The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, she turned it down, saying she was "not ready" to come back. However, she had no regrets about sitting out, even after seeing the lineup of strong competitors.

By the time All Stars: Rivals came around, González felt refreshed and ready to compete again. Taking time off, she said, gave her the space she needed to return with a fresh mindset and motivation.

Returning to The Challenge and pairing with a rival

Nany González’s return to the show came with a new twist, being paired with Turbo Çamkiran as part of the Rivals format. She did not know in advance that the season would have a rivals theme or that Turbo would be competing.

"I had no idea that it was going to be Rivals. I had no idea Turbo was going on the season. I had no clue," she said.

When the format was revealed, she quickly realized that Turbo would likely be her partner. Despite her initial hesitation, González believed that their history in the game would help them work well together.

She acknowledged that Turbo could be a difficult partner but respected his competitive mindset. She believed that if they could put their differences aside, they had the potential to do well.

"I'm going to be locked in and I'm there to compete, and I'm going to be doing work this season, and I'm really excited to be back," she said.

As The Challenge: All Stars: Rivals progresses, viewers will see how González and Turbo navigate the competition and whether they can overcome their differences to reach the final.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars: Rivals air every Wednesday on MTV.

