"She never took responsibility" — Beth revisits Jonna feud and defends quitting The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

Beth Stolarczyk and Jonna Mannion were eliminated in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 2, which aired on February 5, 2025. Their partnership was marked by tension, stemming from All Stars 3, when Beth accused Jonna of cheating on her husband with MJ Garrett. Jonna denied the allegations, and their conflict carried over into this season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on February 5, 2025, Beth said,

"I took responsibility for my actions, but she never took responsibility for her actions. She wanted to blame me for her problems in her life, when really she needs to have a reality check."

From the start, Beth and Jonna weren't on the same page. Beth said she was open to working together, but Jonna was frustrated by being paired with her. Their disagreements continued during challenges, with Beth refusing the heights challenge, which disqualified their team.

After losing the elimination to Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, they left The Challenge: All Stars – Rivals. While Beth thought they had resolved their issues, Jonna disagreed.

Beth and Jonna's dynamic in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

Beth believed she made an effort to work with Jonna despite their past issues, but she felt Jonna was not as willing to do the same in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals. She claimed that while she focused on being a good partner, Jonna presented a different version of events in confessionals.

"As much as I didn’t want her to be my partner, I made the best of it, I was going to try and be the best partner that I could be, but I can see that she’s saying one thing to me and saying another thing to the camera," Beth said.

Beth also reflected on how their rivalry escalated. She recalled being warned by Kellyanne that Jonna had spread rumors about her, which she saw as an attempt to turn people against her.

"I don’t know if I can trust you, because Jonna told me that you were trying to get rid of me on an earlier Challenge."

Beth remembered Kellyanne telling her that she (Jonna) was trying to divide them. She also felt that Jonna actively targeted her in the game and questioned her intentions in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

Different perspectives after elimination

Beth and Jonna had contrasting views on their relationship after leaving the competition of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals. While Beth believed they had settled their differences, Jonna made it clear that she had no intention of maintaining any kind of friendship.

"I only wish her the best, but until she takes responsibility for her actions and [stops] blaming other people for her situation, she’s not going to be happy," Beth said.

She added that until Jonna was ready to "look in the mirror" and take responsibility for what she created, they were not going to be able to have "any type of relationship."

Beth also stood by her past accusations. She claimed she was not the only one who heard rumors about Jonna and MJ, and she pointed to their interactions as further reason for her suspicions.

"I’m not the only person that heard it. And I mean, also witnessing them, they’ve got their hands all over each other," Beth stated.

Beth explained that she chose not to attempt the heights challenge due to her fear and lack of trust in Jonna. She believed that if the key was unlocked, Jonna might "run her right off the building", and she was not willing to take that risk.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals airs every Wednesday on MTV.

