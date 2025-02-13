The Challenge All Stars: Rivals epsiode 3 recap - Tensions rise between Sylvia and KellyAnne while Adam falls ill

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals epsiode 3, titled Rivals in the Ruff, premiered on MTV on February 12. After last week's elimination, Leroy and Devin, Adam and Steve, Turbo and Nany, and Dario and Ashley, entered this episode as the Star-holders.

For the daily challenge, the contestants had to collect and carry different sizes of balls across the finish line where they had to solve a puzzle. The winner of this challenge earns immunity and gets to pick a team for the elimination challenge.

The team chosen by the winners faced off against the team unanimously selected by the cast in the Pile it On elimination challenge, where one team was ultimately sent home.

Titled Rivals in the Ruff the synopsis for the episode reads:

"Tension continues to brew between rivals Kelly Anne and Sylvia; Adam puts himself and his partner Steve's star at risk after coming down with a flu; at the challenge, another Rival pair is divided, leading to big misunderstanding back at the house."

What happened on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals epsiode 3?

"Ball Buster" daily challenge

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals epsiode 3 kicked off by capturing the rising tension between KellyAnne and her rival partner Sylvia. The two expressed that they can't work with each other and their rivalry has put the Lavender Ladies alliance - containing Ashley M., Shane, and Sylvia - in danger.

As the rivalry became the center of attention among the contestants, Adam found that he had been sick with the flu which he felt could place him and his partner Steve against the odds in the upcoming daily challenge.

Host TJ Lavin explained the rules as all of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals pairs gathered for the “Ball Buster” daily challenge. To win, each team had to collect 10 balls of varying sizes and carry them across the finish line. Once all their team-colored balls were secured, they had to complete a puzzle to claim victory.

Leroy and Devin finished first and earned the opportunity to pick a team that would face the team with the most cast votes, in the elimination challenge.

"Pile it On" elimination arena challenge

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals contestants unanimously voted for Adam and Steve, who went up against KellyAnne and Sylvia—selected by Leroy and Devin—in the elimination arena.

The two teams competed in the Pile it On challenge, where they first had to solve a puzzle while long, heavy ropes unraveled. Once the puzzle was completed, they had to hold up the entire length of the rope that was unraveled as they were solving the puzzle. The first team to keep their rope off the ground for five minutes would be declared the winner.

Adam and Steve became the first pair to complete the arena challenge and secured their immunity. Meanwhile, KellyAnne and Sylvia were deemed the losses and were eliminated from the show

Contestants who are still on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

Over three episodes two pairs have been eliminated and 10 The Challenge: All Stars pairs are still fighting for the $300,000 grand prize. The remaining teams are as follows:

Adam Larson and Steve Meinke

Amber Borzotra and Faysal Shafaat

Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell

Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano

Big T and Corey Lay

Da’Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum

Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett

Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn

Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo

Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta

Nany González and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episodes air every Wednesday on MTV and Paramount+.

