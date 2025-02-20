"Underdog kings" — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Adam and Steve winning 3 consecutive eliminations

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 aired a new episode, titled Ring Around the Rival, on February 19, 2025. The segment saw Adam and Steve volunteer to compete in the elimination round against Aneesa and Ashley. Despite trying to outperform the men, Aneesa and Ashley failed the task and were sent packing. Their elimination marked Adam and Steve's third consecutive elimination win.

It was also the third time the pair sent a girl-girl pair home. Beth and Jonna were the first to get eliminated from the competitive series after losing the eviction challenge to Adam and Steve. The second pair sent packing was KellyAnne and Sylvia, who also lost the elimination task to Adam and Steve.

This week's episode saw Adam and Steve volunteer to play the elimination, knowing their co-stars would nominate them anyway. The victors of the daily challenge put them against Aneesa and Ashley. Soon after, Adam and Steve outperformed the ladies and secured their third elimination win.

The Challenge: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Adam and Steve's gameplay. While some appreciated their teamwork and performance, others questioned the elimination of another girl-girl group.

"Adam & Steve winning 3 eliminations back to back is pretty epic. I am sick of teams throwing them in tho . Underdog kings," a fan wrote.

"It’s woman team after woman team & Adam and Steve it’s getting to repetitive and annoying," another fan commented.

"Throwing Adam & Steve in every time is boring," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Challenge: All Stars praised Adam and Steve's performance so far, claiming they had the potential to reach the finale.

"Can we add a Golden Buzzer element to the Challenge? I think Adam & Steve winning 3 elimination challenges in a row should give them an automatic ticket to TJ’s Final? Thoughts?" a user reacted.

"I got a feeling Adam & Steve are gonna win this entire game old school style by beating them one by one in elimination!" a person commented.

"Adam and Steve are about to take out the whole house one by one," another fan wrote.

However, some fans of The Challenge: All Stars disapproved of having Steve and Adam compete in three consecutive elimination games.

"Are Adam and Steve gonna beat every team in elim until the final? Lmfao this s**t is boring as hell," one user posted.

"Adam & Steve taking out another girl/girl team… YAAAAAWNING. Can we get some new matchups?" a person reacted.

"Adam & Steve always the ones going in it’s time to change this up soon," another netizen commented.

The Challenge: All Stars season 5: What happened in the Elimination Arena?

After Faysal and Amber won the daily challenge, they were given the power to nominate a duo who would face the pair selected by the cast members in the elimination arena. While Amber and Faysal deliberated, Adam and Steve volunteered to enter The Jungle but requested that they face a Star-holding pair.

They were even willing to give Faysal and Amber a Star if they won the elimination round against another Star-holder team like Devin and Leroy. However, Faysal and Amber debated against their demands, sending Aneesa and Ashley into elimination.

For the task named "Downpour" The Challenge: All Stars participants had to play a game of offense and defense. While one member from each pair climbed to the top of a structure and filled a tank with a hose, their Rivals attempted to stop them from filling the tank using a star cut out to block the water.

Ashley's decision to play defense without a pair of goggles backfired. She struggled to bear the force of the water with the water getting into her eyes. Meanwhile, Adam and Steve used their size and strength to their advantage, ultimately winning the challenge and eliminating the ladies.

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

