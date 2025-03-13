Who got eliminated in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 2? Details explored

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 2, Very Strong Warrior Energy, premiered on CBS on March 12. In the episode, all of the pairs had to book their flights on their own, traveling from Hong Kong to Osaka, Japan.

Carson and Jack were the first team to reach Japan and participated in their first challenge where they had to split and team up with contestants from another team and match rhythm in the drumming challenge.

Ernest and Bridget decided to split and team up with Mark and Brett. This turned out to be the turning point for both teams as it resulted in them wasting a lot of time at the drumming challenge, losing any lead they had.

The teams were given the option to choose between Sumo wrestling and Mochi-making for their second challenge. Ernest and Bridget chose Sumo wrestling but were eliminated after arriving at the Pit Stop just one minute behind Han and Holden.

How did Nick and Mike Fiorito get eliminated in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 2?

At the start of The Amazing Race season 37 episode 2, the teams were tasked to plan their trips from Hong Kong to Osaka, Japan. They had to do everything themselves, from booking flight tickets from a confusing mall to scheduling the transport from both airports.

Jack and Carson took their lead and arrived two hours early in Japan. They chose the one-stop route, which was the faster one. Meanwhile, other teams only thought of taking the non-stop flights.

Before Jack and Carson took part in the first challenge, their lead was taken over by the father-daughter duo, Ernest and Bridget.

Upon arriving for the drumming challenge, Ernest and Bridget split up and partnered with married Vegas performers, Mark and Brett. The newly formed teams initially thought that drumming would be easy for them. However, as they participated they realized that they had to match the rhythm for the challenge and it turned out to be a challenging task.

Ernest had teamed up with Mark. Mark was frustrated and lost all hope when he saw Ernest struggle with the drums for the fifteenth time. They soon lost their lead when Jack and Carson partnered with Jonathan and Ana, becoming the first two teams to advance to the next challenge.

For the second challenge of The Amazing Race episode, the contestants returned to their original teams and were given the option to choose from Sumo wrestling, and Mochi-making challenges.

Both the leading teams chose Sumo wrestling. However, Jonathan and Ana finished first and became the first team to make it to the pit stop, winning themselves a ten-day guided tour trip to Africa.

The winning team was followed by Scott and Lori, who took the second position. and Alyssa and Josiah finished third.

Meanwhile, Ernest and Bridget, initially in the lead, were struggling after the drumming challenge. They chose Sumo wrestling as their second challenge and were eliminated after Han and Holden beat them to the pit stop by one minute.

The Amazing Race season 37 contestants still on the show

The remaining The Amazing Race season 37 contestants are as follows:

Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden – Married nurse anesthetists

Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden – Friends

Brett Hamby and Mark Romain – Married Vegas performers

Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge – Best friends and gamers

Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey – Dating nurses

Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen – Siblings

Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns – Married parents

Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas – Mother and daughter

Nick Fiorito and Mike Fiorito – Brothers

Jeff "Pops" Bailey and Jeff Bailey – Father and son

Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson – Married parents of eight sons

The Amazing Race season 37 episodes premiered every Wednesday on CBS.

