"Right team went home" — The Amazing Race fans react to Ernest and Bridget's shocking elimination

The Amazing Race season 37 released episode 2 on March 12, 2025. After eliminating two pairs in the previous episode, the remaining 12 teams headed to Japan for their next challenge. It saw the contestants face the Intersection and the detours, which tested their limits. While many struggled, the hurdles overwhelmed the father-daughter duo, Ernest and Bridget Cato, ultimately sending them home.

Ernest, a police officer for over 30 years, participated in the show to act on the friendship that had developed between him and his daughter after she became an adult. However, their journey on the Race ended sooner than expected. Despite a strong start in this week's challenge, they pair fell behind when Ernest struggled to complete the task at the Intersection.

They also failed to finish the detour on time to reach the Pit Stop. Since they arrived at the Pit Stop as the 11th team, the show's host Phil Keoghan eliminated them from the race. Meanwhile, Nick and Mike evaded eviction by reaching the finish line in the nick of time.

The Amazing Race fans commented on Bridget and Ernest's elimination on X. While many were sad to see them leave, others blamed Ernest's performance for their loss.

A fan of The Amazing Race reacts to Ernest and Bridget's elimination (Image via X/@CousinSugarfoot)

"Welp..I think the right team went home tonight," a fan wrote.

"I love when family members compete on the show together. It always makes me cry when they get eliminated and they’ve grown so much closer and appreciate each other more," another fan commented.

"I liked Ernest and Bridget," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Amazing Race criticized Ernest's performance in the latest segment.

"Ernest p*ssing me off… 15 attempts and you still can’t get it…." a user reacted.

"Bridget to Ernest ‘You did good.’ Girl, NO he didn’t. He scr*wed up the guys game because your dad is a m*ron!" a person commented.

"The daughter should've done this intersection challenge cause Ernest ain't got no rhythm. All these teams are passing them up and heading for the detour cause he can't get the rhythm right. I know the other guy he teamed with is so frustrated," another fan wrote.

"Man I sure hate it. She was patient with her dad unlike some other people on past seasons. Oh well you win some and you lose some," one user posted.

Other fans of The Amazing Race further said:

"Excellent Japan leg with the return of the intersection - almost at the mercy of who you choose to pair up with. Was not expecting this 2nd leg to be unpredictable with the father-daughter duo badly faltering after arriving 1st. Sayonara Ernest/Bridget," a person reacted.

"Hated to lose Ernest & Bridget on #AmazingRace37 -- you could tell their bond was really deep," another netizen commented.

What caused Ernest and Bridget's elimination from The Amazing Race season 37?

For the race in episode 2, the teams had to fly to Osaka, Japan, where they would face the Intersection twist. Ernest and Bridget were among the three teams who reached the travel agency first and booked seats on the first flight leaving for Japan.

After landing in Japan, they headed to Tsutenkaku Tower for their next clue. Ernest and Bridget, who had already secured the hint, traveled to Namba Hatch, where they faced the Intersection. For the Intersection challenge, each pair had to collaborate with another and perform a taiko drum routine. Bridget and Ernest teamed up with Brett and Mark.

While Mark learned the routine quickly, Ernest struggled to find the rhythm. In the meantime, the remaining teams of The Amazing Race not only caught up to Bridget and Ernest but left them standing in the last position. Ernest finally completed the task on his 17th attempt.

Soon after, they raced to the Mawashi Detour, where they had to put on a sumo wrestler wrapping. Although they completed the task, they could not reach the Pit Stop, the Tahoto Pagoda, on time to earn safety. Consequently, they were eliminated from The Amazing Race.

The Amazing Race season 37 airs every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET exclusively on CBS.

