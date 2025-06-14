"Don't touch me and man handle me" — Doja Cat deletes a post blasting a fan for hugging and kissing her after she said she liked his shirt

Doja Cat has previously made headlines for her controversial behavior toward fans, as she once even asked them to "get a job." In a recent similar instance, Doja posted a tweet blasting a fan for hugging and kissing her on the cheeks after she complimented his shirt.
The now-viral video of this encounter, posted by X page NATERERUN, boasts 4.6 million views at the time of this writing. In the clip, the fan said he was giving his shirt, which read "hot boys kiss boys," to Doja Cat, further calling her iconic. Meanwhile, the female rapper took the shirt and smiled throughout the video, as the fan proceeded to hug Doja and peck her on the cheeks.
Apparently referring to the situation on June 13, 2025, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, wrote in a now-deleted tweet:
"Bottom line is i'll smile at you but it doesn't mean I f**k w you and don't touch me and man handle me when you don't even f**kin know me. iykyk. i honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes. and he didn't even know my f**kin name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy."
She followed up her statement with another now-deleted tweet, stating:
"I threw that musty a** shirt away btw."
Doja Cat expresses discontent over the media allegedly pushing a negative narrative about her
Doja Cat previously reacted to an April 2025 episode of Apple Music's Rap Life Review podcast, wherein the hosts said that the female rapper "plays with white people too much," and claimed that she does the "polar opposite" of what hip-hop should be.
The Get Into It rapper quickly took to X and expressed her discontent with these remarks in a now-deleted tweet. As per Vibe's report dated April 4, Doja wrote that she didn't want to stand up for herself when it came to the "lies" being told about her because she thought it wouldn't make a difference.
Further in the now-deleted tweet, she added:
“Ive just learned to let ignorance be and let people learn and use their own discernment. If you watch the ‘news’ and believe it all what kind of person does that make you? I’m enough. My music is enough. My word is enough. Everything following that is everyone else’s problem but mine.”
While Doja has spoken about the media narrative about her multiple times, the rapper also disregarded the opinions of her fans during an instance from August 2023. As per Entertainment Weekly's report dated August 16, 2023, Doja Cat lost 500,000 followers on Instagram in July 2023, with her follower count dropping to 25.1 million at the time.
The publication mentioned that one of the primary reasons for fans unfollowing her was due to her alleged relationship with J Cyrus. For the unversed, J Cyrus is a streamer who was accused of emotional abuse by his Twitch followers. However, instead of feeling upset over losing a massive follower count on social media, Doja took to her Instagram Story and stated:
"Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long. It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who [I] am and not for who [I] was."
Moreover, on July 21 the same year, X user @dailytaylortea posted a screenshot of Doja's interaction with a netizen via Instagram's comment section, wherein the latter told the rapper that people were 'unstanning' her.
Responding to the internet user, Doja Cat said that she didn't give a "f**k" about what people thought about her or her personal life. She also called out people sharing a similar mindset to that of the commenter, dubbing them "miserable h*es."
In other news, Doja Cat will be headlining the halftime show at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final alongside J Balvin and Tems on July 13, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.