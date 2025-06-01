“IT GIRLS OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY”- Fans react as Doja Cat joins SZA on stage at the Grand National Tour in Vegas

In a moment that cheered the crowd and set social media abuzz, Doja Cat made a surprise appearance during SZA's set at the Grand National Tour stop in Las Vegas. The two artists came together onstage to sing Kiss Me More, a song that won them a Grammy, making people in the audience chant along and creating an instant viral trend.

Ad

The moment was part of SZA’s headlining set during her co-tour with Kendrick Lamar. As the opening notes of Kiss Me More filled the stadium, Doja Cat emerged dramatically through the stage. The fans’ reactions were thunderous, and the event soon became a highlight of the tour. Social media platforms were flooded with videos and posts capturing the moment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

An X user @DojaArchives stated in a post:

"THE IT GIRLS OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY YUPPP."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Imagine being in vegas and getting that performance?? iconic," another X user added.

"The best female collab of the decade," a fan echoed.

"We need a collab from them again," another fan added.

Many fans pointed out that the chemistry between SZA and Doja Cat was unmistakable as they danced, harmonized, and exchanged playful glances during the performance.

"Waittt this is so iconic! Two gorgeous, very talented queens maximizing their joint queendom!" a netizen wrote.

Ad

"Vegas keeps proving why it's the main character. sza x doja is the collab we didn't deserve but desperately needed 💜," another netizen added.

"I could cry seriously," an individual stated.

Though the two have maintained a cordial relationship, they have not performed the hit song live together often. Las Vegas marked the second time SZA and Doja sang the song live in public since they performed at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Ad

Kiss Me More duo thrives: Doja Cat and SZA’s latest music and tour updates

Released on April 9, 2021, as the lead single from Doja Cat's third studio album, Planet Her, Kiss Me More helped Doja and SZA achieve major success in their careers.

Notably, Kiss Me More peaked at No. 3 in the US Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song's success was further solidified when it won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2022.

Ad

Ad

As of June 2025, both Doja and SZA are making progress in their careers as musicians. Doja Cat has released a new version of her fourth album, Scarlet, named Scarlet 2 Claude, on April 5, 2024. Her fifth studio album, titled Vie, is set for a 2025 release. Recently, she has also featured alongisde RAYE in the track Born Again by Lisa.

Meanwhile, SZA came out with SOS Deluxe: Lana on December 20, 2024, adding 15 new songs to her album SOS. Apart from music, SZA has ventured into acting, appearing alongside Keke Palmer in One of Them Days. At present, SZA and Kendrick lamar are touring together in the Grand National Tour, which will conclude on August 9, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More