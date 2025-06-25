“He’s actually her rebound” — Netizens react to Cardi B posting a video of Stefon Diggs working out on Instagram

On Tuesday, June 24, Cardi B posted a video of her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, working out on her Instagram story. In the video clip, Diggs was dressed in shorts, leaning on an incline bench as he did chest flies using dumbbells, with a trainer standing beside him for assistance.

As the NFL athlete continued his reps, the WAP rapper stood there, recording and cheering him on.

Cardi's story was later shared on X by a handle named @bardigangera, and has since gone viral, receiving more than 1.5 million views and 13K likes.

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

WERM @JermySaintLouis LINK He’s actually her rebound, but cook lol

Some netizens called out Cardi B for "trying too hard" as she accompanied Diggs to his workouts.

"She trying too hard. He can’t even do reps in peace." - commented an X user.

"This n***a about to have the worst season ever mark my words" - added another.

"I know she keeps him laughing because she mad hilarious" - posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others supported Cardi, crediting her for making Stefon's workouts more fun by playing the "true hype woman".

"Cardi B bringing the energy and making workouts way more fun — true hype woman goals right there!" - wrote a fourth one.

"In what world does a wide receiver need to do incline chest flies? This is not a hating post I’m genuinely curious" - questioned a fifth user.

"She loves love and she deserves exactly that !! Idgaf who it’s with long as they give her the same energy" - replied a sixth netizen.

"He gone b a** this year" - commented a seventh user.

Cardi B showed off the castle Stefon Diggs rented for their vacation

Cardi B's Instagram story of Stefon Diggs' workout came after the rapper posted multiple stories of a European castle that she was going to live in for a vacation.

In the videos offering Cardi's fans a tour of the massive brick castle (located in France), the Please Me rapper shared that Diggs had rented the entire castle for her because she told him she never got the opportunity to see it whenever she visited Europe.

As seen in her stories, the castle was surrounded by a water body in which crocodiles used to live, Cardi claimed. In the next video, the rapper showed a massive dining hall and a luxurious bedroom suite with a large indoor pool attached to it.

The Bongos rapper also gave a tour of her bathroom, complete with a wood-finished, old-school toilet and bathtub. The new couple's vacation abroad comes in the wake of Cardi B announcing her much-awaited sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, on Monday, June 23.

While the album is scheduled to drop three months later, on September 19, it is available for pre-order on Cardi's official website store now.

Cardi B also dropped Outside - the first single from her upcoming album - last week, which has since ranked no. 1 on Apple Music. The lyrics of the song appear to throw shade at her estranged husband, Offset.

