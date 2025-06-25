"A father of six who's pushing 40" — Internet calls out Offset for admitting Sabrina Carpenter is his celebrity crush

On the June 24, 2025 episode of Complex's Interview With A Magician, Offset revealed that Sabrina Carpenter is his celebrity crush. The 33-year-old rapper said he likes her voice and stage presence, even though he hasn’t listened to her music. He added that she seems to “have it all together” as an artist.

The same was shared on X by @PopCrave. The tweet garnered a negative reaction from netizens, with some users bashing the rapper.

One user (@RyanXCX13) called the rapper "disgusting," stating that a father of six shouldn't act in this manner.

"Mind you this is a father of six who's pushing 40... disgusting," they wrote.

Most netizens were seemingly upset with the rapper's statement. Some users stated that the pop star supposedly wouldn't be interested in him.

"Idk if you heard manchild offset, but sabrina doesn't like cheaters…" a netizen wrote.

"LMAOOOOOOOOOOO IKYFL this is not love island bookie, you have no chance," another netizen added.

"This man is pushing 40 with 6 kids and still having crushes out of his league," another X user wrote.

"Sabrina Carpenter's response to Offset should be a repost of Cardi's album announcement on her story or her singing a Cardi song," another user added.

Some netizens seemingly supported the rapper. One user (@anonswjf0fqr) pointed out that the age difference between the two is not too much, and if he had mentioned Beyoncé or Madonna as his crush, then there wouldn't be any backlash.

"I dont understand the outrage of a 33 year old man having a crush a 26 year old. If he said his celeberity crush was beyonce or madonna would the response be ant different," one netizen added.

"Huge upgrade from Cardi. We support this," another netizen commented.

Earlier this month, Cardi B claimed she was losing her mind while she was married to her estranged husband, Offset

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - (Image via Getty)

Cardi B shared her thoughts on her marriage with Offset on X Spaces on June 3, 2025. While talking to her fans, the rapper shared that infidelity was not the only reason they separated; it was due to "constant lies, gaslighting."

Cardi B stated that she gave her estranged husband multiple chances, but she was "losing her mind." She also said that if she were still married to the rapper, she would have ended up "killing" him with her "bare hands."

"I was literally losing my mind, and I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances... I was going to end up going to jail, 'cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. 'Cause it was just getting so... it was just getting too much," Cardi B stated.

Cardi B then told her fans that she was "very happy" in her relationship with Stefon Diggs. She also addressed the hate she received from netizens for dating the NFL star, calling the hate "disgusting."

"I'm in a place right now that I'm very happy and I feel like I'm crawling. It's like I'm learning how to do things," the rapper said.

For the unversed, Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017. They have three children: daughters Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave. In July 2024, Cardi B filed for divorce.

While it is uncertain whether Offset is dating someone, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs confirmed dating rumors on June 1, 2025, when they posted pictures of themselves together on Instagram.

