"Queen of tours" — Internet reacts to Beyonce breaking record for highest-grossing concerts for any artist with Cowboy Carter tour

Single Ladies fame Beyonce made history at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during her final show at the venue with over £45 million in ticket sales and a crowd of more than 275,000 fans. Her shows scheduled on June 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16 broke the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's all-time records for most tickets sold by any artist.
Queen Bey also broke the record for most concerts performed by any artist and the highest-grossing concert for any artist at the venue. Moreover, she broke her own record of performing five shows during the 2023 Renaissance World Tour.
In order to express their opinions over Beyonce's record-breaking feat, netizens took to X, wherein a user complimented the singer, tweeting:
"Queen of tours"
Many others shared similar reactions on the social media platform.
"MOTHER IS MOTHERING. Bow down to the queen," another X user mentioned.
"Her achievements are impressive," an internet user stated.
"Yeah I ain't never believing any journalist who says Beyonce can't sell out stadiums," another internet user said.
Additionally, the singer's fans called out people of other fandoms who claimed that Queen Bey's record-breaking numbers were fake:
"But some fandoms are convincing themselves that her tour is empty," an X user tweeted.
"the navy, barbz, little monsters, swifties, and shakira stans are mad rn," a netizen remarked .
"I thought she wasn't selling That's motherrrrr," another netizen expressed.
Key moments from Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour
Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour commenced on April 28, 2025, in support of her eighth studio album by the same name. It is the singer's tenth concert tour, and every performance of the ongoing tour has made headlines.
One of the key moments from Queen Bey's Cowboy Carter tour features the appearance of her daughters, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi. The Halo singer's 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, recreated her mother's 2006 live performance choreography on Deja Vu at the tour's opening night and took everyone by surprise.
Additionally, Bey's younger daughter Rumi made a guest appearance with Blue Ivy when the singer performed Protector.
Another highlight of the ongoing tour is the extensive playlist comprising 39 songs, which includes Bey's hits like Alien Superstar, Crazy In Love, Blackbird, and many more. Adding to the takeaways of the shows are the visuals wherein the audience can witness Beyonce flying around in a horseshoe and riding a mechanical bull, amid entertaining choreography.
Moreover, since the tour has begun, multiple meme-worthy moments have gotten fans to speculate if Queen Bey keeps track of what's trending.
One such moment is the singer playfully scanning through the crowd while singing Diva, and pointing at a random audience member announcing "She ain't no diva!". The singer also points at an audience member fitting the title while singing "She's such a diva!"
Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour will span Europe and the U.S. and is scheduled to end on July 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. The singer released Cowboy Carter in March 2024, and the album earned the title of Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The album's victory marked a first 'Album of the Year' honor for Beyonce and was the first time a Black woman won 'Best Country Album' at the Grammys.