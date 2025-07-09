What did Desiree Perez get a Trump pardon for? Legal history explored as Nicki Minaj calls out Roc Nation CEO in scathing tweets 

On Tuesday, July 8, Nicki Minaj posted on social media criticizing Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and founder Jay-Z. She accused Perez of "ruining hip hop" and brought up her connection to former President Donald Trump.

Perez was pardoned by Trump in January 2021. According to Variety, she was first arrested in 1994 for drug-related charges and got five years' probation. Later, she violated parole and spent nine months in prison in 1999.

In a statement released by the Press Secretary regarding Executive Grants of Clemency in 2021, Desiree Perez was named among the people who received a pardon. Nicki Minaj referenced Perez's pardon in her tweets, questioning Jay-Z and Roc Nation's political beliefs as well.

More about Nicki Minaj's dig at Desiree Perez and Roc Nation

In her tweets, posted on July 8, Nicki Minaj spoke about the likes of Jay-Z and Roc Nation 'hoodwinking' people with reference to their political beliefs. Notably, Jay-Z and Beyonce had previously shown support for Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

However, very few Roc Nation artists campaigned for the Democratic Party ahead of the 2020 elections. This led to the speculation that the lack of campaigning could have something to do with Desiree Perez's pardon in 2021.

A part of Nicki Minaj's tweet read:

"So lemme get this straight. Yall so called black savior #JayZ has a Hispanic CEO who was pardoned by President Trump?!!!!?!?! Hmmmmm interesting. So does that mean Desirat isn’t a democrat???!! Black ppl I thought yall hate all Trump supporters????? Wait, did JayZ ever campaign for Kamala???? Hmmm. He’s benefitted so much from the party."

"When President Obama gave the speech about 'brothers' why didn’t Jigga man come out & strongly campaign for the democratic party @ that time?????? Could it be that yall have all been hoodwinked? lol. WOO WEE."

As per Variety, lawyer, author, and CNN correspondent Van Jones, who is represented by Roc Nation, could have helped in Perez's pardon. He was said to be close to Trump's advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Nicki Minaj takes a dig at Desiree Perez's legal battle with her daughter

Desiree Perez's daughter, Demoree Hadley, had reportedly filed a lawsuit against her in May 2025. As per the lawsuit, Perez tried to have Hadley "falsely detained under Florida’s Baker Act and Marchman Act." The lawsuit also alleges physical assault against Hadley by her mother.

Nicki Minaj shared a screenshot of a video depicting this news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 8, with the caption,

"Oh no what’s going on @theshaderoom ?!?!!!!!! Help!!!!!!"

In her lawsuit, Demoree also accused Perez of using her wealth and influence to have her daughter wrongfully institutionalized in a mental health facility for two weeks. She also alleged that Perez tried to fabricate domestic abuse claims against her husband, Javon Hadley.

