 "Just the other day she was shading Jay Z" — Netizens react to Nicki Minaj playing her Beyoncé collabs on Stationhead

Nicki Minaj played her collaboration tracks with Beyoncé, titled Flawless (remix) and Feeling Myself, in a Stationhead chat with the Barbz. A screenshot from the session was shared on X by @BuzzingPop on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and has since gone viral.

In addition to over 240K views and 7.3K likes, the X post has also gained the attention of netizens. One of these comments reads:

LaBellaYoncé🐝👸🏽👑 @BeyoncceTEA LINK Just the other day she was shading Jay z 😭😭

The comment seemingly references an incident from last week (July 3), where Minaj retweeted multiple tweets from her fans. These X posts claimed that Jay-Z owed money and an apology to the Bang Bang rapper.

Per a Complex report, the claim that Hov owes Nicki Minaj money is rooted in the Tidal deal Minaj made with the Roc Nation owner in 2014, alongside other celebrities like Rihanna, Madonna, and J. Cole. However, Jay-Z sold the majority partnership of the company in 2021.

Last year, Nicki mentioned in an X post that she was offered only $1 million as the payout, when the rightful amount was much larger. The Anaconda rapper even claimed that she had been "scammed".

Other netizens pointed out that neither of the collaborations between Minaj and Bey had found success.

"Mind you both of them songs FLOPPED and Megan’s collab got a Grammy," commented an X user.

"I believe Beyonce caught on that Jay did some bullsh*t that's why she be chilling when Nicki come for him," wrote a third netizen.

Yet others highlighted that Nicki Minaj picked those songs on Stationhead just to hear her verse on them.

"She already said just because she's play an artist song that she's featured on does not mean she FOOL with them. She just wants to hear her verse," replied a fourth one.

"She wants barbs and beyhive to end the war," remarked a fifth user.

"Beyoncé doesn't like her anymore btw," commented a sixth netizen.

Nicki Minaj opened up about not releasing music in the Vogue Italia May issue

The viral tweet about Nicki Minaj's latest Stationhead playlist comes over a month after she appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia. In her accompanying interview for the magazine, published on May 28, 2025, the Roman Holiday rapper opened up about not being in a rush to drop new music.

Claiming that she has "some really strong tracks" for a new project, Nicki added:

"I want the record to mean something, both for the fans and for me. I’ll never be one of those people who puts out songs just to put them out. I love music. I respect it."

She also shared that she has plans of touring again "as soon as possible". Per Billboard, the Super Freaky Girl rapper's last tour, The Pink Friday 2 World Tour, took place in 2024 and earned her the milestone of being the highest-grossing rap tour for a woman.

Nicki Minaj dropped Pink Friday 2 in December 2023, which topped the Billboard 200 album chart soon after its release.

