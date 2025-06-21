"Making chart history in heels": Internet applauds as Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet breaks UK albums chart record for most weeks in top 5

Sabrina Carpenter made history by becoming the artist with the longest consecutive streak in the top five of the UK albums chart. As per the Official Charts Company, her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, has spent a record-breaking 43 straight weeks within the top five of the UK charts.

Released in 2024 via Island Records, Short n' Sweet is a mix of genres like bubblegum pop, R&B, country folk, teen pop, and disco, among others. It was produced by Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Antonoff, John Ryan, and Julian Bunetta. The album and its songs received eight nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Two of its singles, Espresso and Please Please Please, peaked at Billboard Global 200, while Taste topped Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. To celebrate the album's success, the 26-year-old embarked on the Short n' Sweet tour in 2024.

When fans saw the news of Short n' Sweet breaking the UK albums chart record, they took to social media to celebrate the singer's success. One fan, @SportsAnalyst, tweeted, saying that the singer was "making chart history in heels."

"From “Espresso” to this record-breaking run… Sabrina’s making chart history in heels"

Others also chimed in to congratulate the singer, stating that Carpenter has given fans "a no-skip masterpiece."

"Sabrina Carpenter is Short n’ Sweet," a fan said.

"She way sns has not left the top 5 once since it dropped! she really gave us quality, consistency, and a no-skip masterpiece!" a user commented on X.

"Nah she just wrote a breakup song so powerful it reset the uk music industry’s spine," claimed another.

A user referred to her as "Smashbrina," commenting:

"The UK love them some Smashbrina"

"This album hasn’t left the top 5 in almost a year… consistency is CRAZY. Sabrina’s era is legendary," raved another.

"43 weeks in the top 5?! Sabrina did not come to play. Pop excellence, no skips, pure domination," another fan commented.

"Slay queen, the numbers don't lie," a user opined.

"She's in her 'ruling the charts era," announced another.

"Thats my successful queen," inferred a netizen.

Sabrina Carpenter eclipsed Ed Sheeran's fifth studio album, =, which spent a whopping 42 weeks atop the UK albums chart.

Sabrina Carpenter announces her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend

Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram Live on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, to announce the release of her upcoming album called Man's Best Friend. Scheduled to release on August 29, 2025, it will be her seventh studio album and will be released approximately a year after Short n' Sweet.

Carpenter released the lead single from her upcoming album on June 5. Titled Manchild, the track is co-written and co-produced by Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff. The Island Records release was quick to climb atop both the Spotify U.S. and Spotify Global charts.

Man's Best Friend's album cover features the songstress in a black dress on all fours. She is holding a person's thigh while they are grabbing her hair. The cover has seemingly generated mixed reactions among fans and celebrities alike.

Podcaster Candace Owens alludes to "soft p*rn" while discussing Man's Best Friend album cover

Candace Owens discussed the alleged controversy surrounding the album cover of Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming album in a YouTube livestream on June 19, 2025. The online commentator began the discussion by claiming that Carpenter's music is "sexually explicit" and compared her to Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera.

Owens also opined that she didn't find anything controversial about the album cover.

"First and foremost, people going 'Oh my gosh, this is so controversial.' Couple of things that I want to say right off the bat, this is not controversial, this is not even remotely controversial," she added.

According to Owens, she would be more surprised if Carpenter took the alleged opposite approach.

"If she wanted to be controversial, she'd have kept her clothes on, gotten married, and have some kids on the cover of her album, like if she just had a nice family shot, then people would go 'Oh my gosh, what is she doing?'" she continued.

She added:

"I am factually so desensitized to p*rn*graphy or soft p*rn on the internet that if Sabrina Carpenter crawled into this room right now on all fours, half naked, I don't even think I would gasp, I would probably ask her how she got into the house and ask if one of the kids left the door unlocked, but I wouldn't be shocked."

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour will resume for the second North American leg on October 23. Starting from Pittsburgh, the tour will feature shows in cities like New York, Toronto, Nashville, and Los Angeles before coming to an end on November 23.

