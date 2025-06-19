Is Sabrina Carpenter really considering a phone ban during her shows?

Sabrina Carpenter is considering banning phones at her concerts. Although it's not a concrete plan yet, the pop star is open to the idea. In her latest cover story for Rolling Stone, published on June 17, 2025, the Please, Please, Please hitmaker said that she is open to the idea of banning phones at her concerts, despite the backlash it would receive from her fans.

"This will honestly p**s off my fans, but absolutely," she said.

The phone ban idea she has stems from a recent concert experience, where she stayed in the moment to enjoy the music instead of fiddling with her phone to take pictures or videos of the event. The Espresso hitmaker mentioned that she went to a Silk Sonic concert in Vegas, which required fans to lock their phones, and she liked the experience.

"I've never had a better experience at a concert. I genuinely felt like I was back in the Seventies—wasn't alive. Genuinely felt like I was there. Everyone's singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful," she said.

That said, Sabrina Carpenter explained that she wouldn't blame people for wanting to keep memories of the concerts they've attended, but she would consider banning them at her shows, particularly when she's older.

The singer joked that while she isn't too bothered by it right now, while her skin is still "soft and supple," she doesn't want people zooming in on her when she's performing onstage at 80.

Sabrina Carpenter explains releasing Man's Best Best so quickly after Short n' Sweet

Sabrina Carpenter released her chart-topping album Short n' Sweet in August 2024, and 359 days later, on August 29, 2025, she will be dropping her new album, Man's Best Friend. However, the singer defended herself for releasing a new album so quickly after the previous one. She said in her June 17 cover story for Rolling Stone:

"If I really wanted to, I could have stretched out Short n' Sweet much, much longer. But I'm at that point in my life where I'm like, 'Wait a second, there's no rules.' If I'm inspired to write and make something new, I would rather do that."

That said, despite the new album releasing in a few months, Sabrina Carpenter mentioned that she isn't closing the door on her Short n' Sweet era, especially since she's still touring for the album. If she wanted to revisit Short n' Sweet, the singer said she would likely release music videos for some songs on the album. In other words, she said that there are no rules, adding:

"I'm in this weird zone right now where I just see the rules meaning less and less."

She applies the same mindset to her Needless to Say bonus track, which is only available on vinyl. Despite the scrutiny she's facing about it, Carpenter said that she would release it when she thinks the time is right. She loved the song, she said, but it never fit the timeframe for a full release. By the time she could, she was already in a "different little sonic chapter."

Sabrina Carpenter's album, Man's Best Friend, will be out on August 29, 2025.

