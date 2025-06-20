"Because it flopped" — Internet reacts to Miley Cyrus saying she regrets writing half of the songs on ‘Plastic Hearts’

On June 6, Miley Cyrus was invited as a guest on the Every Single Album podcast, hosted by Nora Princiotti. A snippet from the episode was shared on X by @PopCrave on Friday, June 20.

In the video clip, Princiotti asked the Flowers singer about a song of hers that she wished she hadn't written. In her response, Cyrus mentioned half the songs from Plastic Hearts - her seventh studio album that dropped in November 2020.

Miley further mentioned "trauma response" as the reason behind her not liking those songs. The reference to trauma is possibly about Cyrus' divorce from her then-husband, Liam Hemsworth, which was finalized in early 2020.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 245K views and 1.4K likes. Netizens have since been reacting to it, with one of them commenting,

jay @HESMOGUL LINK because it flopped 😭

Some netizens inquired if feeling disconnected from their past work was a frequent phenomenon for artists.

"How often do artists look back and feel disconnected from their own work?" - questioned an X user.

"I don’t know what point she’s trying to make" - wrote another.

"Probably disassociated while writing it" - added a third one.

"Now it gets real" - posted a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, others praised Miley Cyrus for her raw honesty about both her music and her life.

"Wow—raw honesty from Miley. Art born from pain is powerful, but healing means letting go too." - commented a fifth netizen.

"the only good album she did" - replied a sixth one.

"kinda confused because when she released it she said it was the record she always wanted to make…then again she says that about every album" - wrote a seventh user.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Miley and Liam got married in December 2018 and separated eight months later, in August 2019. Their divorce was finalized in February 2020.

Miley Cyrus promoted her upcoming album in Paris in a transparent dress this week

Besides her answer about Plastic Hearts on Nora Princiotti's podcast, Miley Cyrus also made headlines the her bold dress she wore in Paris. The Wrecking Ball singer landed in Paris earlier this week to promote her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, which dropped last month, on May 30. Its accompanying visual album film dropped in the US and Canada on June 12.

According to Page Six, Miley Cyrus made a grand entrance in the city dressed in a light-blue transparent gown designed by Jean Paul Gaultier (for his 2004 Haute Couture collection).

The gown featured a coned bra accentuated with peacock feathers, and a shirt covered layering her black briefs. Miley accessorized her outfit with black, opera-length leather gloves and knee-high, brown cut-out sandals. The Adore You singer had also bleached her eyebrow, resorting to minimal makeup and voluminous curls.

On Thursday, June 19, Cyrus also appeared as a surprise guest on Beyoncé's tour concert in Paris, with the latter inviting her with.

"I love y’all so much. I’m super excited because I wanted to do something very special for your guys. Give it up. I’m so grateful to sing with you Ms. Miley Cyrus."

As the Malibu singer joined Bey on stage, both artists were dress in similar golden ensembles. They greeted each other by holding hands, pecks on their cheeks, and then performed II Most Wanted together. The song, belonging to Beyoncé's latest Cowboy Carter album, also won a Grammy in February 2025.

