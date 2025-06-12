Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful: Release date, concept, and everything we know so far

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful is a visual album film that showcases songs from her latest album, along with exclusive performances. It gives fans a look into Miley's inspiration and features creative visuals.

The visual album film promises to showcase special sets and the singer's unique looks based on 13 tracks from her latest album, Something Beautiful. It marks a culmination of Miley Cyrus’ passion for music, films, and fashion. It also features prominent guests and is set to screen only for a single day.

The film will be released in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on June 12, 2025, and worldwide on June 27, 2025.

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

When is Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful releasing in theatres?

Trending

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful is set to hit the theatres on June 12, 2025, in the United States and Canada. The theatre release comes after the special premiere of the film on June 6, 2025, at the Tribeca Film Festival at the Beacon Theatre, New York, U.S.A.

The Grammy-winning artist's upcoming film will be screened only for one day, making it a special release for all her fans. The screenings on June 12 will be across varied theatres, bringing Miley's new music alive with elaborate locations, costumes, performances, and more.

Theatres screening the film can be checked on the film's official website. Globally, the film will release on June 27, 2025.

What is the concept and idea behind Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful?

MIley Cyrus releases a new visual album film (Image via Instagram/@mileycyrus)

Turning her love for music into a unique visual experience, Miley Cyrus gave her new album a film avatar with the release of Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful. The singer released the 13-track, Something Beautiful on May 30, 2025.

Highlighting it as a "one of a kind pop opera", Miley Cyrus will take over the screens through this film and bring a new look and concept surrounding all the different tracks from her album. The musical performances from the album have never been seen by the audience before, adding an exclusive element to it.

Supermodel and singer Naomi Campbell, who featured on Every Girl You Ever Loved from Miley's new album, also makes a special appearance in this film. Drummer and Miley's boyfriend, Maxx Morando, also features in Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful.

“Something Beautiful is my dream project come true" - Miley Cyrus on her latest album and film

Miley Cyrus releases a new visual album film (Image via Instagram/@mileycyrus)

Bringing her varied passions together, Miley Cyrus has stepped into terrains uncharted by her before with Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful. Her latest album brought out her musicality with unique tracks and collaborations. Her visual album film takes inspiration from the 1982 musical project, Pink Floyed- The Wall, indicating her love for films. The special looks that Miley adorns in the film reflects her passion for fashion.

Miley Cyrus expressed these views in a statement, as mentioned in an article by Billboard. She said,

"Something Beautiful is my dream project come true — fashion, film and original music coexisting in harmony. Each collaborator has used their expertise to make this fantasy a reality."

The singer also headed to the special screening of Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful on June 6, 2025, at the Tribeca Film Festival. Sharing her experience at the premiere, the singer said in her Instagram post,

"Seeing Something Beautiful on the big screen at @tribeca @beacontheatre surrounded by the screams of the audience, was so worth every bit of effort lovingly labored into this visual album. Tonight was emotional, deep, fun & fabulous. All my favorite things, but YOU the crowd were my absolute favorite of all. I love you."

Get your tickets for the visual album film on mileycyrussomethingbeautiful.com

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More