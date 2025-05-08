  • home icon
Did Naomi Campbell attend Met Gala 2025? Perez Hilton alleges Anna Wintour put her on a "one-year timeout" after their "public tiff"

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified May 08, 2025 04:35 GMT
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings - Source: Getty

Ever since supermodel Naomi Campbell made her debut on the prestigious Met Gala fashion carpet in 1990, she has been an attendee almost every year. However, this year, the British fashion model didn’t attend the event and publicly addressed her absence on Instagram.

Naomi Campbell, 54, has walked the Met Gala carpet 21 times, but she confirmed on Instagram that she won't attend the 2025 event. Perez Hilton, in a video, suggested her absence is due to a "public tiff" with Anna Wintour, the current Editor-in-Chief and Global Editorial Director of Vogue Magazine, which began last year.

Although Naomi did not elaborate on why she couldn't make it to the carpet and celebrate the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, Perez Hilton claimed in a YouTube video shared on May 7, 2025:

“I'm inclined to believe that Anna put her in a one-year timeout.”

Did Naomi Campbell skip the 2025 Met Gala due to Anna Wintour?

On May 7, 2025, Perez Hilton shared a video on YouTube claiming that Campbell didn’t attend the annual fashion event because she feuded with Anna Wintour, who has held the position of Editorial Director of Vogue Magazine since 1988.

“It was a who's who of celebrities musicians and fashionistas at the Met Gala in New York City, but one face was noticeably absent.”
Linking her absence with the events of the 17th annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards from September 2024, when Anna was supposed to present Naomi with an award, the blogger explained that the tiff began when the model arrived late to the event, making Anna go up on stage and say:

"I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late."
After Naomi arrived and received her award from Harper Bazaar’s editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr, she didn’t hold back and replied:

"It wasn't my choice to have the other lady, I'd much rather have this."

Perez Hilton, in his video, also quoted a report from The Sun, which said that Naomi was “banned” from attending this year’s event as Anna runs the show.

"Anna doesn't forget or forgive. It's no coincidence if Anna wants you out you're out."
Naomi Campbell addresses her Met Gala absence

Meanwhile, on Monday, May 5, 2025, the day of the Met Gala, Naomi Campbell took to her official Instagram account and confirmed her absence. In the post, she wrote:

“Congratulations to Anna Wintour, the brilliant designers, the dedicated Met Gala team, and stunning attendees of tonight’s extraordinary celebration. I have to say, what perfect timing for the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme.”
Notably, Naomi also confirmed that she was “honoured” to be invited to the big fashion event, but “regretfully cannot make it.”

Meanwhile, as per InStyle, while sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her Met Gala 2024 look, the fashion model Naomi Campbell told her fans, “This is my last Met.” Explaining that she has attended over 20 Met Gala nights, she feels "too old" for the event and that it is "too much" for her.

