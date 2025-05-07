Who designed Shakira's Met Gala 2025 outfit? Perez Hilton critiques designer for allegedly not being "on-theme"

Media personality Perez Hilton reacted to Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira’s outfit at the Met Gala 2025 event that took place on Monday, May 5, 2025. On May 7, 2025, Hilton shared a post on X where he critiqued Shakira’s outfit, alleging the designer of not adhering to the 2025 Met Gala theme.

"The designer should have done a better job helping #Shakira be on-theme, but she sure was pretty!" he wrote in his post.

Hilton further linked the aforementioned post to an article on his official website (perezhilton.com), where he shared a more elaborate commentary on the Colombian singer's 2025 Met Gala outfit. In his website article, Hilton also added an image of the full gown via the post made by iHeartRadio on X on May 6, 2025.

According to a People Magazine report dated May 5, 2025, Shakira graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a princess-like pink gown designed by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. Gurung accompanied the Colombian pop superstar on the red carpet, ensuring every detail of her ensemble was perfectly arranged for the cameras.

Commenting on the look, Perez Hilton wrote in his article:

"The Colombian pop superstar has graced the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in bubblegum pink Atelier Prabal Gurung! And is DEMANDING all eyes!"

As per the Today article published on May 4, 2025, the theme of this year’s Met Gala was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit explored "the Black dandy as both a concept and an identity signifier," according to curator-in-charge Andrew Bolton (People Magazine).

Following the exhibit's theme, the event’s dress code was titled "Tailored For You" and encouraged individual expression while aligning with the theme. Most guests chose ensembles with elements of menswear tailoring and suiting. In this context, although Shakira’s pink gown was undeniably stunning, it appeared out of sync with the evening’s concept and, as Perez Hilton noted, not "on theme."

Perez Hilton discusses details about Shakira’s Met Gala 2025 outfit, says she looks like "Glinda"

Shakira at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

In the aforementioned website article, Perez Hilton also discussed the finer details of the outfit worn by Shakira to the Met Gala 2025. The Waka Waka singer made her Met Gala debut in 2024 and wore a bright red Carolina Herrera gown, aligned to the 2024 theme of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.' In the Met Gala 2025 event, the 48-year-old once again wore a gown.

"Her sprawling gown features elegant cutouts draping down her svelte figure in the front and a dramatic train in the back!" Perez Hilton remarked.

According to the May 5, 2025, article by People magazine, the singer's Met Gala 2025 gown featured a voluminous train. She required additional assistance from three bodyguards to manage her dramatic train as she made her way down the Met Gala carpet. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Colombian popstar admitted to the reporter that,

"My legs are shaking just from balancing it."

As per the People Magazine report, the Met Gala 2025 dress also showcased cutouts along the sides. The singer wore the gown with sheer black polka-dot short gloves and accessorized with a pink gemstone pendant necklace from Pasquale Bruni that matched the color of the dress, as per a Harper’s Bazaar report from May 5, 2025. Her blonde hair was styled in bouncy waves, and she featured a soft pink makeup look to complete the outfit.

Referring to the Colombian singer's Met Gala 2025 pink gown, Perez Hilton compared her appearance to Glinda from the 2025 film Wicked. In the movie, the character of Glinda was portrayed by Ariana Grande, who wore several pink dresses throughout the film's screenings and premieres.

"Is it just us or is she giving Glinda?? Since Ariana Grande isn’t there, someone had to do it!" Hilton remarked.

(Left)Shakira from 2025 Met Gala, (Right) Ariana Grande from Wicked (Images via Getty)

Currently, Shakira is focused on her career in music. Her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, was released in March 2024. Meanwhile, American blogger, columnist, and podcaster Perez Hilton remains active on his YouTube channel, where he continues to share regular insights and updates related to the entertainment industry.

