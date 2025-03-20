"My girl was f***ing robbed" — Lizzo urges the Academy to award Ariana Grande for Wicked after she was snubbed at Oscars 2025

Lizzo recently spoke up about Ariana Grande not receiving an Oscar for her work in the film Wicked. The rapper and singer appeared for an interview on the Radio Andy Channel on March 17, 2025, and a video of her conversation with Andy Cohen has gone viral on different platforms.

Ad

Notably, Lizzo was heard saying in the video, originally shared through the TikTok page of SiriusXM, that Ariana Grande was snubbed at this year's Academy Awards. She said:

“My girl was f***ing robbed. Give her the Oscar next time. You have one more chance.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Lizzo, Also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, repeated the same request for the Academy as she looked directly into the camera. She added that she would turn up at the place if Ariana did not get an Oscar. She addressed the same as she stated:

“You better do it, because if you don’t, I’mma be there. I’mma be there, and I’m gonna give you a hug. It’s all good, there’s no beef. But I thought that she was just so incredible as Glinda. I have full body chills during Popular.”

Ad

Ariana Grande was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Galinda "Glinda" Upland in Wicked. However, Zoe Saldaña won the award for Emilia Pérez at the Academy Awards ceremony held on March 2, 2025. Other nominations in the category included Monica Barbaro, Felicity Jones, and Isabella Rossellini.

Ariana Grande expressed her happiness about being nominated at this year's Oscars

Ad

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 Oscars ceremony, Ariana appeared for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January, speaking about her nomination for her role in Wicked. She remarked that she was unable to believe it in the beginning and that it was the biggest "honor" of her life.

The singer-songwriter also mentioned that she was grateful to have had the opportunity to portray Glinda in Wicked. While the musical fantasy film's director, Jon M. Chu, also could not win an Oscar in the category of Best Director, Ariana Grande described him as an "incredible human being." She continued praising Jon and said:

Ad

“I look forward to Jon receiving more and more flowers in the future, because what he’s done is irrevocable and is once in a lifetime, and has solidified his spot as one of the best directors in the world. And even though he is one of the most decorated and amazing directors in the world, it still feels like just the beginning.”

Ad

Ad

Ariana Grande recalled that she had a positive vibe about Wicked after the premiere of the film in Australia in November last year. The Ghostin' singer added that she was feeling "grateful" every day. She also referred to her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, and said:

“When we were sitting at the premiere in Australia together, Cynthia and I, and the audience clapped when we hug in the Ozdust ballroom scene, and that was when I knew, ‘okay, maybe it feels for them how it’s felt for us this whole time.’ We weren’t expecting them to clap at that, or to anything.”

Ad

Wicked arrived in theatres on November 22, 2024, and was successful, with a reported box office collection of almost $739 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Its sequel, Wicked: For Good, is set to be released on November 21 this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback