"Not even an attempt to be accurate"— Netizens are divided over Cynthia Erivo playing Jesus in musical Jesus Christ Superstar

Cynthia Erivo is going to play Jesus Christ onstage for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl from August 1-3, 2025. Hollywood Bowl announced the casting on Tuesday, February 19, 2025, via its official Instagram account, writing:

"The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, and three-time Oscar nominee is cast as Jesus in Time Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical."

Erivo posted the same on her Instagram account. And as the news about Erivo's casting circulated on social media, it earned mixed reactions from people online. One user on X pointed out how there was no attempt to be accurate in the project.

"Not even an attempt to be accurate," a user on X commented.

Other netizens expressed their disappointment about the Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo being cast as Jesus in the rock musical, with some calling it a "mockery" of Christianity and God, further accusing that they only wanted to cause drama.

"Disgusting. They are trying to make a mockery of Christianity," an X user commented.

"I knew what she was a long time ago. It's why I never supported her work or ever bought anything with her in it. Now here she is wanting to mock God. Hollyweird at it again. They deserve the ultimate punishment from God," another X user said.

"Why can't they make a musical, let her sing her damn songs and whatever and maybe people will go. Calling it Jesus Christ Superstar just for the sake of causing drama is stupid. And that's exactly why they're doing it, just to cause drama. SMH," a user on X added.

Meanwhile, there are others who think the Wicked star was an "incredible casting choice" for the project, and that it is a history-making role for her.

"History made! Cynthia Erivo shines as the female Jesus," a user on X wrote.

"Cynthia Erivo as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl? What an incredible casting choice! Her talent is unmatched, and this is going to be an unforgettable performance. Who else is excited to see this," another X user commented.

Cynthia Erivo "can't wait" to play Jesus in the Jesus Christ Superstar musical this summer

Besides reposting the casting announcement on Instagram, Cynthia Erivo also shared a link to the Official Broadway World's Instagram post about her being cast in the musical on her Instagram Story. The actress further shared her excitement of playing the role of Jesus Christ onstage at the 3-day run of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl.

"Just a little busy this Summer. Can't wait," she wrote.

The musical run will begin on August 1 until August 3, 2025, with the rest of the casting set to be announced at a later date. The project will be helmed by Tony Award winners like Erivo, including Sergio Trujillo, who will be serving as the show's director and choreographer, as well as Stephen Oremus, who will be the music director and conductor.

Cynthia Erivo previously starred as Mary Magdalene in She Is Risen, the gender-bending all-female album version of Jesus Christ Superstar, in 2020, where she performed the track I Don't Know How to Love Him.

