Ariana DeBose to host the Tony Awards for the third time in a row at the Lincoln Center on June 16

Ariana DeBose is all set to return as the host of the 77th Annual Tony Awards, which will take place on June 16. This will be the Broadway star’s third time as the host of the theater's most-watched event, which will take place at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center this year.

Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, shared the announcement, stating,

“We are incredibly honored to welcome Tony Award-nominated actress Ariana DeBose as this year’s host for Broadway’s biggest night, taking place for the first time at the iconic Lincoln Center. Ariana’s unique sense of artistry, creativity and talent continues to elevate the show and captivate nominees and viewers alike.”

“I couldn’t pass up the chance,” says Tony Awards nominee Ariana DeBose

Addressing getting the opportunity to host the Tony Awards for an incredible third time, DeBose put out a statement, saying,

“I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time, at Lincoln Center. I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home.”

Ariana DeBose was the host of the 2022 and 2023 editions of the award ceremony, to tremendous critical acclaim. The star’s handling of the event amid the Hollywood writers’ strike was widely commended, and it even earned her an Emmy nomination. Given the lack of writers, Ariana DeBose led the 2023 Tony Awards with no script and opened the telecast by dancing and leaping her way through the lobby of the United Palace Theatre.

This year, the location of the ceremony has been changed to the home of New York City Ballet, the David H. Koch Theater, which is in the same building complex as Lincoln Square Theater, which also houses the Broadway venue Beaumont Theater.

The event, which will take place on July 16, will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ from 8 p.m.–11 p.m. EDT/5 p.m.–8 p.m. PDT, with a pre-show on Pluto TV. The telecast will be 3 hours long.

The 2023–2024 season's Tony eligibility deadline is April 25, and the 2024 Tony Awards nominations will be disclosed on April 30. The awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Last year’s Tony Awards had celebrated incredible talents, including the musical Kimberly Akimbo, which took home the best new musical crown, and Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, which explores Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, and won best play.

Meanwhile, Ariana DeBose is all set to star opposite fellow Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan in 87North Productions upcoming film With Love.

Written by Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore, and Matthew Murray, the film is the directorial debut of veteran stunt coordinator and fight coordinator Jonathan Eusebio.