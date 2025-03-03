5 best Zoe Saldana movies of all time

Zoe Saldana is an American actress known for starring in some of the biggest Hollywood projects. She debuted in movies through Center Stage, and has worked in projects like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, From Scratch, and more. The actress is a trained dancer and was named one of the most influential people in 2023 by Time magazine.

She has also worked on the series, Special Ops: Lioness. For her most recent work in the movie, Emilia Perez, she received critical and commercial acclaim and won a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award.

Avatar, Emilia Perez, and other movies featuring Zoe Saldana

1) Center Stage (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Nicholas Hytner and starring Amanda Schull, Zoe Saldana, Ethan Stiefel, among others, this teen drama movie is about a group of ballet dancers, who are enrolled at an American Ballet Academy in New York City.

The film tackles themes of challenges and problems that young dancers face in the competitive world of professional dance.

The movie was Zoe Saldana’s debut movie and she plays the role of Eva, who is determined to make it big in the world of dance.

She is able to embody the role’s various layers and complexities, and was lauded for her nuanced performance.

2) Avatar (Prime Video)

Still from The Movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and others, this sci-fi fantasy movie, directed by James Cameron, is set in a future where humans are trying to colonize a distant moon, which has valuable minerals.

The movie revolves around the indigenous species of the planet, Na’vi, who are threatened by this colonization.

The movie was a massive commercial and critical hit and was lauded for its visuals. Zoe Saldana plays the role of a Na’vi native, Neytiri, who makes Sam’s character realize that the colonization attempt is disastrous for the planet and its people.

Saldana portrays the role of a strong leader and translates the passion of her character onto the screen.

3) Infinitely Polar Bear (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Maya Forbes and starring Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, and others, this comedy drama is about a jobless man, Cameron (Ruffalo), who has bipolar disorder and must take care of his young daughters.

On the other hand, he wants to win back his wife, Maggie (Saldana), who is also struggling with finding a job.

The movie is a look at mental illness and how it impacts families. Zoe Saldana delivers a nuanced performance as she portrays the frustrations and emotional grit required of her character, who is trying to keep her family together.

The movie is raw, has moments of endearment, and Saldana portrays a strong character.

4) Avengers: Endgame (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and others, this superhero movie based on the characters of Marvel comics, is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

The movie is set after the events of the Infinity War and sees the survivors from the Avengers, trying to undo Thanos’s actions.

Zoe Saldana plays the role of Gamora, who is a fiery superhero. In this movie, she appears in a new avatar, and holds her own. Even in an ensemble cast, she is able to portray her character’s strengths and weaknesses.

Her portrayal and her character play an important part in the movie.

5) Emilia Perez (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Jacques Audiard and starring Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Mark Ivanir, and others, this Spanish-language, French musical crime comedy, is based on an opera libretto of Audiard. It's inspiration comes from the novel Ecoute, by Boris Razon.

The movie is about a Mexican cartel leader, who wants to transition into a woman.

Saldana plays the role of Rita Mora Castro, a lawyer, who helps the cartel leader transition into womanhood. The movie is a look into the lives of women in Mexico, and Saldana won massive critical approval for her portrayal.

She adopts a grounded approach to her character and highlights the challenges her character faces.

