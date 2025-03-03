"Demi Moore absolutely robbed"— Internet erupts as Mikey Madison winning best actress at Oscars 2025 sparks division

At the 97th Academy Awards, Mikey Madison won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the film, Anora. She beat the frontrunner Demi Moore for The Substance alongside Fernanda Torres, Cynthia Erivo, and Karla Sofia Gascon for I’m Still Here, Wicked, and Emilia Perez, respectively.

In the wake of Mikey Madison’s victory, the internet is having diverse reactions, with many debating on whether her win was justified, and some claiming Demi Moore and other contenders were robbed.

For instance, X user @moonstranding_ commented on Film Updates’ post announcing Madison’s win.

“Demi Moore absolutely robbed!,” the user wrote, alongside a heartbreak emoji.

Many others joined the debate and made similar comments on the platform.

“Feeling sad for Demi Moore,” a person wrote.

“FERNANDA TORRES SHOULD’VE WON!” one person wrote.

“I wish Demi would have won but Mikey was so so so so amazing,” wrote another.

Social media users continued to chime in.

“Was hoping Demi would win but Mikey is just so talented,” a netizen wrote.

“Not my pick at alllll, actually was shocked. However glad Cynthia didn’t lose to Demi,” another netizen wrote.

“I thought Demi would win this award… but my Mikey did a good job too!!!!” an individual wrote.

Exploring Mikey Madison’s winning moment at Oscars 2025

American actress Mikey Madison won the Best Actress award at this year’s Oscars, held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 2, 2025. The 25-year-old won it for playing the female lead Anora “Ani” Mikheeva, a s*x worker in the romantic comedy drama, Anora. She accepted the award from Emma Stone and delivered a winning speech.

“I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me,” she began, before thanking the film’s cast and crew, behind and in front of the camera.

Madison also shared her gratitude for the movie’s location, Brighton Beach, “for lending us your beautiful backdrop and incredible community.” She gave a shout-out to the s*x worker community, adding that she would “continue to support and be an ally.”

“All the incredible people, the women I’ve had the privilege of meeting… have been among the highlights of this entire incredible experience. I want to recognize the… breathtaking work of my fellow nominees… This is a dream come true. I am probably going to wake up tomorrow. Thank you to Sean. This is all because of you. I adore you,” Mikey mentioned.

Sean here referred to Anora director, editor, and writer Sean Baker, who won the Best Director award earlier in the night. The film also won Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing at this year’s Oscars.

Earlier, Anora won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in May 2024, while Mikey Madison won the Best Actress at the BAFTA Awards in February 2025. The film revolves around Madison’s character, a s*x worker, married to Vanya Zakharov (played by Mark Eydelshteyn)— the son of a Russian oligarch— and their tumultuous relationship.

