How many children does Kieran Culkin have? ‘A Real Pain’ alum jokingly shares his wife’s promise of more kids in Best Supporting Actor winning speech

Actor Kieran Culkin won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 97th Academy Awards, which took place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, for his performance in A Real Pain. This is Culkin's first-ever Oscar.

After accepting the trophy from presenter Robert Downey Jr., he expressed gratitude to his co-star and director Jesse Eisenberg and his family. He jokingly reminded his wife, Jazz Charton, of her promise to have another child if he won the award.

The couple shares two kids—daughter Kinsey Sioux, born in September 2019, and son Wilder Wolf, born in August 2021. Addressing Jazz, Culkin thanked her for "everything" and for giving him his favorite people in the world. He then quipped:

"I just have this to say to you, Jazz-love of my life, Ye of little faith-No pressure. I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on those kids."

Kieran Culkin met his wife, Jazz Charton, at a bar in New York in 2012

Kieran Culkin beat Yura Borisov (Anora), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), and his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) to win the Oscar.

In his acceptance speech, he mentioned the 2023 Emmy Awards (held in January 2024), where he won Best Actor for HBO’s hit show Succession. At the time, he asked Jazz Charton for a third child, which she agreed to, as she had promised to have another if he won the Emmy. Pointing out that she only said this because she didn't think he'd actually win, Culkin stated:

"About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly publicly said that I want a third kid from her, because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid."

The actor added that after the 2023 Emmys, they were walking through a parking lot when Jazz jokingly conceded that she owed him a third kid. Kieran Culkin quipped:

"She goes, ‘Oh, God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid.’ And I turned to her, and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ She turned to me—I swear to God, this happened there’s just over a year ago—she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.'"

The camera then panned to Charton, who was seen laughing and acknowledging that it indeed happened. According to People, Kieran Culkin met British advertising specialist Jazz Charton at a bar in New York in 2012. They got married in a private ceremony during a road trip to Iowa in June 2013.

Kieran Culkin plays Benji Kaplan opposite Jesse Eisenberg's David Kaplan, two vastly different cousins who reunite for a Jewish heritage guided tour through Poland in honor of their late grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. The film received critical acclaim, boasting a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Culkin's performance earned him several Best Supporting Actor awards, including those from BAFTA, the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice Awards, and the SAG Awards.

During his Oscars speech, Kieran Culkin thanked Eisenberg, calling him a "genius," but jokingly noted that he would never say that to his face. He also commended Strong's performance in The Apprentice.

The Oscars 2025 are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. It is broadcast live on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.

