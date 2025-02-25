Pamela Anderson stuns at 2025 SAG Awards embracing natural beauty and elegance

The leading role of Pamela Anderson in 2024's The Last Showgirl turned many heads. Her performance was commendable in the movie and earned her critical praise for her acting chops, which were overlooked for a long time.

Anderson has been nominated for several accolades this awards season. At the SAG Awards 2025, she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. She looked as stunning as ever in her white Dior gown and continued her run of fresh-faced looks at the event by opting for no-makeup glam.

The Baywatch alum has been serving no-makeup looks since September 2023. She appeared bare-faced for the first time at the Paris Fashion Week. Since then, many actors have come out in support and lauded her choice of embracing her natural beauty.

Pamela Anderson opted for a no-make-up look once again

Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards (Image via Getty)

Pamela Anderson posed in a white one-shoulder Dior gown with a train on the Red Carpet at the SAG Awards 2025. The event was held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Anderson wore her hair in soft curls and, as usual, had no makeup on. Her long-sleeve gown cinched at her waist before cascading to the floor, trailing elegantly behind her. She completed her look with custom Pandora jewels. This included three Pandora rings, a 14k white gold lab-grown diamond bangle, a custom Pandora lab-grown diamond Infinite Drop Pendant of 5.01 carats, and Triple Drop Earrings.

At the SAG Awards, she was nominated along with Demi Moore for The Substance, Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Mikey Madison for Anora, and Cynthia Erivo for Wicked. Moore won the award. The Ghost actress also won her first Golden Globe award in January 2025.

What is The Last Showgirl about?

The Last Showgirl sees Anderson as a 57-year-old Las Vegas showgirl, Shelly Gardner. Shelley finds herself in a difficult position when she learns that the revue she has performed in for 30 years will seize operations.

For her performance in the movie, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes 2025 and Outstanding Lead Performance at the Gotham Awards 2025 for the first time. This was also Anderson's first SAG Award nomination.

Pamela Anderson on why she decided to ditch make-up at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Pamela Anderson rose to prominence as an actress as C.J. Parker in the action drama series Baywatch. Since then, she appeared in a variety of movies and shows. Her career saw a resurgence in the 2020s when she made her Broadway debut.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published on November 10, 2024, Anderson reflected on why she decided not to wear makeup. She recalled thinking:

"There’s these beautiful clothes. I’m wearing Vivienne Westwood. I have this great hat and a beautiful coat. Nobody’s going to notice if I don’t wear any make-up."

She turned out to be wrong for good as everyone noticed that she was bare-faced at the event and lauded her for the decision. She further said:

"I didn’t realise it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me. It’s a great message — we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day."

Anderson set an example for millions of women and continued to opt for a no-make-up look at the events she has attended since then.

