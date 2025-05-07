"It's still a global anthem!" — Internet reacts to Shakira and Wyclef Jean performing ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ on Jimmy Fallon to mark its 20th anniversary

Shakira and Wyclef Jean recently reunited to perform Hips Don't Lie on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hit song. The song was released as the lead single in the reissue of her seventh album, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2, in February 2006. Hips Don't Lie took the world by storm following its release, launching the singer to her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On May 6, the duo performed on a sand-covered stage with a live band for Fallon's late-night audience. The singer, dressed in a red outfit, sang while dancing to the track's now-iconic hip-shaking choreography.

The performance received widespread praise from netizens on X, with one user dubbing the song a "global anthem."

"20 years later and it's still a global anthem! Shakira and Wyclef brought the heat back like it never left!"

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, noting that the song was still a hit despite being released 20 years ago.

"Shakira and Wyclef still got that fire, 20 years later and Hips Don't Lie feels as fresh as ever," one person tweeted.

"Two decades in and that beat still makes anyone start moving. Legendary linkup," someone else commented.

"Iconic duo reunites, energy unmatched timeless hit lives on strong," one user said.

Others praised the Colombian singer for her performance and dance routine, calling her "the last real performer of our time."

"Nobody can perform on stage the way she does," one person posted.

"Those hips truly don’t lie," another person added.

"God she’s the last real performer of our time I NEED TO SEE HER IN CONCERT SO BAD," someone else commented.

"Shakira, barefoot, with her voice and her hip movements, has just buried all the artists under that Barranquilla sand. She is ART!" another fan wrote.

Shakira explains the inspiration behind Hips Don't Lie

Hips Don't Lie became synonymous with Shakira, topping the charts in over 18 countries. In a 2014 cover story for Women's Health, she explained the inspiration behind the song, saying that it stemmed from a rule she followed while recording in the studio.

"When I'm in the studio, I know when a song is ready and it can be taken out of the oven, and it's exactly when my hips start moving — when my body reacts physically to a song, I know — if it's a dance song — that song is done. So I used to say to my musicians, 'My hips don't lie! Are they moving? They're not moving! So this is not ready.' And that's how I came up with it, the idea of the song," she said.

According to Rolling Stone, Hips Don't Lie (then titled Lips Don't Lie) was originally written for a potential reunion of the hip-hop trio The Fugees, consisting of Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel, and Lauryn Hill. However, the track never saw the light of day, and after The Fugees split up, it was passed over to Shakira.

As per the Colombian singer's input, the beat was modified to a reggaeton style, and it also included the trumpet from the salsa song, Amores Como el Nuestro. She also co-wrote and co-produced the song, which went on to be nominated for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals at the 2006 Grammys.

The Hips Don't Lie performance marks Shakira's first of three reported appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On May 8, she will appear for an interview with the late-night host. She is also scheduled to perform her 1996 song Antología, set to air later this month.

Meanwhile, Shakira is on her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour." The North American leg of her tour will start on May 13 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

