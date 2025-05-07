$30 million worth La La Anthony thanks global fashion icon Anna Wintour for trusting her as a host at the 2025 Met Gala

The 2025 Met Gala has wrapped up in New York City, and actress La La Anthony was one of those who stole the show last Monday. The mom of four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, whose net worth is $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is a regular fixture of the annual charity and fashion event, and was one of the hosts this year.

On Tuesday, the ex-wife of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony thanked the Met Gala organizers, especially Vogue Magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

"Met Gala 2025 was one for the books! Loved seeing everybody shine!! Hope you enjoyed watching me host the Vogue Live Stream 😘 thank you Anna Wintour for always trusting me with that job!" La La wrote in her Instagram post.

To honor the past of Black dandies and tailoring, the event's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." It honors the "sartorial legacy and contributions of Black men" to fashion.

This year, La La Anthony wore an iconic design by the late Virgil Abloh that combined a tulle gown and a jumpsuit. It was developed as part of Abloh's autumn 2020 Off-White collection.

“What I loved most was that it was an archive design,” La La Anthony told Vogue. “It’s an actual piece of fashion history. The full-on gown, mixed with a sharp tailored pant, is a completely unexpected contrast that makes the look unforgettable. It’s glam but with edge—so me.”

She also praised the late designer.

“Virgil was more than a designer," she added. “He was a visionary, he was my friend, and someone who changed the entire game for so many of us. I wanted to carry his legacy with me throughout the evening to remind people of the doors he opened and the culture he built."

La La Anthony wore Crocs on the Met Gala red carpet and to work

What was more surprising about La La Anthony's outfit on Monday was her choice of footwear, which was a pair of Crocs. However, these were not just any pair, as they were studded with Swarovski crystals, and they complemented her outfit.

This was a collaboration she had with Crocs, and these clogs blended comfort and style. She even ribbed the now-defunct Fashion Police, hinting that they would not have been fond of her footwear of choice.

