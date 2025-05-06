La La Anthony shares a wholesome moment with $1,700,000,000 worth Kim Kardashian and Ciara at the 2025 Met Gala

Basketball mom La La Anthony was in New York City for the most fashionable night of the year: the Met Gala on Monday. She was one of the hosts for the annual charity event, which meant she was rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest celebrities on the face of the planet. This includes reality show star and famous socialite Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian, whose net worth is $1.7 billion according to Celebrity Net Worth, posted a video of herself, alongside La La Anthony and popular singer Ciara, on Monday. The video was taken during one of the Met Gala after-parties.

Kim Kardashian posts wholesome video during the Met Gala after-party with La La Anthony and Ciara (Source: IG/ kimkardashian)

Here is the video of that moment:

The trio attended Teyana Taylor's Met Gala after-party at the Times Square EDITION hotel in Midtown Manhattan, with all three entering the hotel in style, walking hand in hand while donning black outfits.

For the event itself, the mom of four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony arrived with a look from Off-White by the late designer Virgil Abloh.

As for Kim Kardashian, the entrepreneur arrived at the Met while wearing a form-fitting black leather peplum dress with a diamond choker necklace, diamond earrings, and a diamond chain. She was accompanied by her daughter, North West.

This year, the Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City once again and had the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Its co-chairs were Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour.

La La Anthony talks about late designer Virgil Abloh

La La Anthony is fond of Virgil Abloh, and she spoke about the designer's influence for her Met Gala look with Vogue Magazine on Monday:

“Virgil was more than a designer,” La La told the magazine. “He was a visionary, he was my friend, and someone who changed the entire game for so many of us. I wanted to carry his legacy with me throughout the evening to remind people of the doors he opened and the culture he built."

"It wasn’t just fashion: It was love, history, and respect wrapped up in a beautiful garment.” she added.

She stated that she was "honored" to be wearing an "Archive Off-White by Virgil Abloh" for one of the biggest nights in fashion and said that this was a tribute to the late fashion designer, who died in November 2021.

