"This is not controversial"- Candace Owens comments on Sabrina Carpenter's latest album cover amid online uproar

Sabrina Carpenter's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, is set to release on August 29, 2025. The album cover, featuring Carpenter sitting on her knees and holding a man's thigh, while he grabs her hair, has received mixed reactions from viewers.

Reflecting on Carpenter's album cover, in the June 19 episode of Candace, American commentator Candace Owens stated that Carpenter has built a highly s*xualized brand, similar to former Disney stars like Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera, claiming that they opted for a more s*xually provocative image as they grew up.

Owens added, that despite being 26, Sabrina Carpenter sees the need to "crank up the controversy."

"Her [Sabrina Carpenter] music is very s*xually explicit, as I'm told by my producers," Owens said.

Candace further pointed out the online outrage the Man's Best Friend album cover has received, stating that while many found it controversial, she doesn't see anything shocking about it.

"First and foremost, people going 'Oh my gosh, this is so controversial.' Couple of things that I want to say right off the bat, this is not controversial, this is not even remotely controversial," Owen added.

Candace stated that the internet is already overloaded with overly s*xual images of individuals, so Sabrina Carpenter's provocative album cover no longer surprises her. She further suggested the Espresso singer take the opposite approach, adding,

"If she wanted to be controversial, she'd have kept her clothes on, gotten married, and have some kids on the cover of her album, like if she just had a nice family shot, then people would go 'Oh my gosh, what is she doing?'"

Furthermore, Owens said that we live in an era where s*xual content dominates the mainstream culture, adding that she has become numb to it due to its ubiquity.

"I am factually so desensitized to p*rn*graphy or soft p*rn on the internet that if Sabrina Carpenter crawled into this room right now on all fours, half naked, I don't even think I would gasp, I would probably ask her how she got into the house and ask if one of the kids left the door unlocked, but I wouldn't be shocked," Owens remarked.

"She’s not doing anything outrageous" — Carly Simon reflects on Sabrina Carpenter's controversial album cover

During an interview with Rolling Stone, published on June 18, American singer Carly Simon downplayed the controversy surrounding the Man's Best Friend album cover, noting that there have been more daring covers that exist in the industry. She said,

"She’s not doing anything outrageous. It seems tame. There have been far flashier covers than hers. One of the most startling covers I’ve ever seen was [The Rolling Stones'] Sticky Fingers. That was out there in terms of sexual attitude. So I don’t know why she’s getting such flak."

Carly jokingly added that Sabrina "touching the man’s knee" in the album cover was "going over the line a little bit," adding,

"I thought she didn't have to do that."

She further argued that negative attention from the press is not always bad, adding,

"Any press is good press, so I wouldn’t worry about the press."

The You Belong to Me singer further rejected the claims that Sabrina is being "salacious," adding that there are many others who dress much more scantily. She emphasized that Sabrina is beautiful and should be proud of her looks.

On Thursday, June 5, Sabrina Carpenter released her new single, Man Child, her first single since the release of her 2024 hit song Espresso.

