“ROCKSTAR GET UPPP”- Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ video surpasses ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ to become 2025’s most-watched teaser on X

Sabrina Carpenter’s teaser for her new single, Manchild, has become 2025’s most-watched video preview on X (formerly Twitter), surpassing the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. The announcement came on June 2, when the singer shared a lo-fi clip depicting her hitchhiking attempts in high heels and blue denim shorts alongside a highway.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans subsequently flooded social media with reactions celebrating the unexpected milestone with tweets like:

"LMFAO ROCKSTAR GET UPPP."

Expand Tweet

"SABRINA DONT GAG THEM LIKE THAT," tweeted a user.

"Manchild shows how music can outpace even the biggest game hype," wrote a user.

"End them again for me Sabrina," said a user.

"See when you’re the queen of pop ?" said a user.

"She knows how to hit and be the greatest, a diva," wrote a user.

However, some were critical of the milestone and suspected bots behind the success of the teaser.

"And she still didn't surpass the likes," wrote a user.

"More than likely bots. Look at the likes and retweets," said a user.

The achievement caps a breakthrough period for Sabrina Carpenter. Her 2024 single Espresso peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and fueled her first No. 1 album, Short n’ Sweet. Manchild marks her first new music since the deluxe edition of that album dropped in February, adding tracks like Bad Reviews and Please Please Please (featuring Dolly Parton).

The singer is currently on hiatus from her Short n’ Sweet Tour, which completed North American dates in late 2024 and European shows this spring. The tour will resume in England, starting in July, and end in November in the United States.

Strategic buildup and fan engagement behind Sabrina Carpenter's new song

Sabrina Carpenter teasing the release of Manchild on social media (Image via Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter accompanied the teaser with cover art, which comprised a grainy photo of her thumbing a ride in a tied-up white button-down, and confirmed the song’s release for June 5 at 8 pm ET. She captioned the post, "this one’s about you!!," adding that a 7-inch vinyl was available for pre-order.

The reveal followed a cryptic billboard campaign near Interstate 69 displaying phrases like "Amen," "Hey men!" and "I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them."

Expand Tweet

Sabrina Carpenter’s rollout blended real-world intrigue with digital momentum. The interstate billboards, unattributed and cryptic, sparked widespread speculation days before her social media teaser. Fans decoded messages like "Amen" as clues, amplifying anticipation.

The milestone reflects Sabrina Carpenter’s upward trajectory since Espresso. Her tour’s strategic pacing, with the North American leg in fall 2024, European leg in spring 2025, then a break, allowed Manchild to dominate conversation without competing with live performances.

The June 5 release date follows the teaser’s record-setting debut. Tour dates resume after the single’s launch, with vinyls shipping to pre-order customers. Billboard campaigns concluded upon the song’s announcement

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More