Sabrina Carpenter admits she "f*cked up" after going pantless at the Met Gala on her designer's suggestion

Sabrina Carpenter attended her third Met Gala on Sunday, May 5, 2025, in a burgundy Louis Vuitton bodysuit. The singer was styled by Pharrell, the men's creative director at LV, and the designer reportedly suggested that Carpenter go pantless, in just the bodysuit to complement her petite frame.

Ad

However, an X user, @Amberkhtk, who is a member of a fashion thread on the platform, posted an illustration of the singer's look on May 7, 2025, with some additional elements. The netizen added two new elements to Carpenter's outfit, including a pair of sheer pants and a top hat.

"I would never suggest this color or the “ringmaster” costume to begin with, but it’s a perfect example of how dressing against your body type can go horribly wrong. In her interview, she said the designer suggested she go pantless because she’s already petite," the user wrote.

Ad

Trending

Sabrina Carpenter retweeted the post on May 8, 2025, and admitted that she "f*cked up."

"damn i f*cked up," she wrote.

Sabrina's response to an X user correcting her Met outfit (Image via X/ @SabrinaAnnLynn)

At the Met Gala, the singer spoke to a Vogue reporter about her dream to be styled by Pharrell, and how it came true in 2025. She also revealed why she wore only the bodysuit and reflected on her maroon-colored high heels.

Ad

"He (Pharrell) was like, you're quite short, so no pants for you. So here we are. Yeah, super high shoes,that's a staple for me in my life. Almost fell, too. Living life on the edge tonight," Carpenter said.

At the 2025 Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter wore an LV bodysuit with a long train and accessorized it with diamond earrings, an anklet, and a collar lapel pin. Following her Met Gala appearance, Sabrina will be headlining this year's Austin City Limits Festival in October 2025.

Ad

Sabrina Carpenter claps back at criticism of her outfit choices

During an October 2024 interview with TIME, Sabrina Carpenter discussed the negative comments she receives about her outfit choices. She had been criticized for the clothes she wears while performing, especially since she wears catsuits and two-pieces on stage.

She was asked by the interviewer if she was "spared the vilification" that singers like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera faced for their clothing while performing. Sabrina Carpenter said that she looked up to Spears, Rihanna, Madonna, and Beyoncé, adding that they did help pave the way, but there were still moments when she got negative comments about her clothing.

Ad

"And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that’s OK. It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it's nothing," Carpenter said.

Ad

The Busy Woman singer added that if the one thing that helped her do that was the "way you feel comfortable dressing, that's what you've got to do."

Ad

The singer also talked about perceiving criticism in a certain way, recalling someone's advice. The Please Please Please singer said that whenever she felt like she was the only one receiving criticism for something others were able to do freely, she was the only one who saw the negative aspect of herself. Sabrina Carpenter added that her "friends don't see that."

Sabrina Carpenter won two Grammy Awards at the 2025 ceremony, including Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet. She was nominated for six Grammys in total in 2025, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, and Song of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More