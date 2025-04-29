"She's reverse aging" — Internet reacts as Christina Aguilera stuns for CARCY Magazine

Candyman singer Christina Aguilera recently appeared on the 13th issue of CARCY magazine on its 10th anniversary, and various media portals posted photos of the same on social media. On April 28, 2025, X page @PopBase tweeted an image of Aguilera from the magazine's photoshoot featuring the singer posing in a golden one-piece.
Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Aguilera's snippet from CARCY magazine's photoshoot, wherein an X user commented on her youthful looks, tweeting:
"she's reverse aging omg"
"She is still in her 20s" an X user commented.
"she aged like a fine wine" another X user mentioned.
"HOW IS SHE BENJAMIN BUTTONING 😭😭😭 I’ve always been such a huge Xtina fan and it’s been so nice to see her look so happy, healthy and THRIVING lately and this shoot is SO GORGEOUS" an internet user stated, referring to the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
"Damnnnnnn😭 how old is she again" another internet user said.
On the other hand, some netizens accused Christina Aguilera of undergoing procedures to maintain her looks:
"Who is that? She looks like a whole different person. Can't even see her original features anymore," an X user tweeted.
"Her surgeon needs a Nobel peace prize," a netizen remarked.
"Did she get a face transplant? Is this her stand-in? WHO is this woman?" another netizen" another netizen questioned.
"No one deserves an explanation"- Christina Aguilera claps back at comments about her appearance
On January 1, 2025, Christina Aguilera posted a video on Instagram showcasing the comments that netizens leave about her appearance, with some of the comments asking the singer to drop new songs.
Aguilera clapped back at the negative comments she received over time via the caption of the IG post, wherein she mentioned that she was doing something different this year. She preached that:
"You are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation. I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do. Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there."
Christina Aguilera stated that she celebrates those who take time to put one step ahead of the next every day to build a better version of themselves, allowing themselves to inculcate patience, respect, and grace.
This is not the first time the singer has been outspoken about comments on her appearance or work. During an interview with Glamour magazine in August 2024, Aguilera reflected on how the media's obsession with her weight affected her self-esteem.
The singer mentioned that one's body looks different in their 20s as compared to the teenage years; hence, when she started gaining weight, people began putting forth their opinion of liking her better as a "skinny teenager".
At the time of her interview with Glamor, Aguilera put forth her changed perspective on the judgments and said:
“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f*ck about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”
In other news, Christina Aguilera recently posted a photo carousel on January 26, 2025, showcasing glimpses of her fiancé Matthew Rutler's birthday celebration. While the two aren't married yet, they have been together for more than 15 years.