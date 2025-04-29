"She's reverse aging" — Internet reacts as Christina Aguilera stuns for CARCY Magazine

Candyman singer Christina Aguilera recently appeared on the 13th issue of CARCY magazine on its 10th anniversary, and various media portals posted photos of the same on social media. On April 28, 2025, X page @PopBase tweeted an image of Aguilera from the magazine's photoshoot featuring the singer posing in a golden one-piece.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Aguilera's snippet from CARCY magazine's photoshoot, wherein an X user commented on her youthful looks, tweeting:

"she's reverse aging omg"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She is still in her 20s" an X user commented.

"she aged like a fine wine" another X user mentioned.

"HOW IS SHE BENJAMIN BUTTONING 😭😭😭 I’ve always been such a huge Xtina fan and it’s been so nice to see her look so happy, healthy and THRIVING lately and this shoot is SO GORGEOUS" an internet user stated, referring to the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Ad

"Damnnnnnn😭 how old is she again" another internet user said.

On the other hand, some netizens accused Christina Aguilera of undergoing procedures to maintain her looks:

"Who is that? She looks like a whole different person. Can't even see her original features anymore," an X user tweeted.

"Her surgeon needs a Nobel peace prize," a netizen remarked.

"Did she get a face transplant? Is this her stand-in? WHO is this woman?" another netizen" another netizen questioned.

Ad

"No one deserves an explanation"- Christina Aguilera claps back at comments about her appearance

On January 1, 2025, Christina Aguilera posted a video on Instagram showcasing the comments that netizens leave about her appearance, with some of the comments asking the singer to drop new songs.

Aguilera clapped back at the negative comments she received over time via the caption of the IG post, wherein she mentioned that she was doing something different this year. She preached that:

Ad

"You are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation. I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do. Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there."

Ad

Ad

Christina Aguilera stated that she celebrates those who take time to put one step ahead of the next every day to build a better version of themselves, allowing themselves to inculcate patience, respect, and grace.

This is not the first time the singer has been outspoken about comments on her appearance or work. During an interview with Glamour magazine in August 2024, Aguilera reflected on how the media's obsession with her weight affected her self-esteem.

Ad

The singer mentioned that one's body looks different in their 20s as compared to the teenage years; hence, when she started gaining weight, people began putting forth their opinion of liking her better as a "skinny teenager".

At the time of her interview with Glamor, Aguilera put forth her changed perspective on the judgments and said:

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f*ck about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

Ad

In other news, Christina Aguilera recently posted a photo carousel on January 26, 2025, showcasing glimpses of her fiancé Matthew Rutler's birthday celebration. While the two aren't married yet, they have been together for more than 15 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More