Top 5 most viewed Sabrina Carpenter music videos on YouTube 

Sabrina Carpenter’s carefree humor and witty performances have made her one of the hottest pop stars today. Carpenter took home two Grammy awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album earlier this month.

Recently, the songstress kicked off Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special by performing a duet with Paul Simon, one-half of the legendary folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel.

Carpenter, who first made her mark as an actor on Disney’s Girl Meets World, released her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, in 2015. The singer has since released six albums, her latest being the Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet.

Sabrina Carpenter’s music videos reflect her wit, often displaying elaborate storylines with creative sets. The following are the singer’s most viewed music videos on YouTube.

Note: The list does not include Carpenter’s collaboration tracks with other artists.

Thumbs, Taste, and other Sabrina Carpenter music videos on YouTube ranked

5) Nonsense- 119 million

Nonsense is the fifth single from Sabrina Carpenter’s album Emails I Can’t Send. The song gained immense popularity after videos of the track’s multiple outros went viral. The music video for Nonsense was released on November 10, 2022.

Talking about the music video in an interview with Rolling Stone, she said:

“The Nonsense video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling.”

The music video features Sabrina Carpenter and her real-life friends Paloma Sandoval and Whitney Peak getting ready and heading out to a party. The singer said:

“I knew immediately I wanted my best friends to be in the video, and I wanted us to play our own boyfriends because the song is just too fun for the video not to be a riot.”

4) Taste- 156 million

Sabrina Carpenter released Taste as part of her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet. The music video features the singer embarking on a vengeful quest to get back at her ex-lover and his new girlfriend, portrayed by Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega.

The video showcases the two women hilariously fighting it out with chainsaws, voodoo dolls, and other weapons. Just Jared reported that in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!, Sabrina Carpenter said about the music video:

“I think it’s my favorite one I’ve ever done.”

3) Please Please Please- 193 million

Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for Please Please Please displays a Bonnie and Clyde-esque storyline. The video shows Carpenter bailing out her boyfriend, portrayed by Barry Keoghan, before following him as he indulges in crime.

Released in June 2024, the track is part of Carpenter’s latest album, Short n’ Sweet. Talking about the music video to Vogue, she said:

“I liked the idea of falling in love with a convict and being shocked and embarrassed every time he commits crimes."

She continued:

“I was sooo lucky to get Barry Keoghan in the video cause he is just magic on screen.”

2) Thumbs- 263 million

Thumbs is the oldest entry on this list, released over 8 years ago. The track was released in 2016 as part of Sabrina Carpenter's second studio album, Evolution. The music video for Thumbs displays the singer hosting a dance party on the subway.

The video, filmed in one continuous shot, follows Carpenter as she dances around commuters on the subway. Talking about the song in an interview with iHeart, she said:

"Thumbs is basically just, don't be mediocre. Be greater than that."

1) Espresso- 329 million

The singer displays a perfect day at the beach for the music video of her hit single, Espresso. The video follows the singer as she parades around the beach wearing an array of retro-themed outfits.

Talking about the music video to Vogue, she said:

“I wanted to pull from old and new, I wanted it to feel fresh but timeless."

She continued:

“The coloring of the video was super important to me; I love Wes Anderson. The outfits are as hot and fun as you can be if you’re a girl on a beach!”

Sabrina Carpenter recently released the deluxe edition of her chart-topping album Short n’ Sweet. The expanded version of the album includes new tracks like 15 Minutes, Busy Woman, and Bad Reviews.

