Does the Smurfs movie have a Rihanna song? Grammy-winner reveals her go-to karaoke track in latest interview

Rihanna has revealed her "go-to" karaoke song in a recent interview with the U.K. radio network, Capital. The Diamonds singer recently made headlines after she walked the blue carpet of the Smurfs movie with her partner A$AP Rocky. The movie is scheduled to premiere in the United States on July 18.

The Grammy winner is credited as a producer of the upcoming animated drama, and also voices the leading lady, Smurfette. Furthermore, the Smurfs album also has a Rihanna song called Friend of Mine.

Released on May 16, 2025, the song is accompanied by a music video in which the 37-year-old is seen amid a Smurf universe-inspired setting. Wearing a blue jacket and beads, the video features the singer recording her lines. At times, it also transitions to scenes from the movie.

During her interview with Capital, the singer revealed that her "go-to" karaoke song is Mariah the Scientist's Burning Blue. Released by Buckles Laboratories and Epic on May 2, 2025, the song is reportedly the lead single from her upcoming studio album.

Burning Blue peaked at #83 on Billboard Global 200 and at #25 on Billboard Hot 100. It performed the best on Billboard's US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, where the song clocked a peak position of #7.

"Money must be running dry" — Internet reacts to Rihanna announcing new song ‘Friend of Mine’ for the ‘Smurfs’ movie

Rihanna teases new album after nearly a decade

New Fenty Beauty Soft'Lit Foundation in LA - Source: Getty

Rihanna hasn't released a new album in almost 10 years. The songstress's last musical offering, Friend of Mine, comes almost 3 years following her contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Her last album, Anti, was her 8th studio album and was released in 2016.

In a February 2025 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she opened up about her new music. The Fenty Beauty boss teased her 9th studio album and explained the reason behind her extended hiatus from music.

“There's no genre now. That's why I waited. Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it's not me. It's not right. It's not matching my growth. It's not matching my evolution. I can't do this. I can't stand by this. I can't perform this for a year on tour," she explained.

Elaborating on the reason behind the delay, she further added:

"After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more."

As of now, the album's title, release date, and other additional details pertaining to the album haven't been disclosed as of writing.

The singer is currently expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky.

