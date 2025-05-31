“Are u hiding an album in there?” — Fans react as Rihanna shares how she hid her baby bump in bold Savage X Fenty photoshoot

Rihanna launched her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty's new collection, on May 30, 2025. The singer uploaded pictures of herself modeling for the latest mosaic floral lace collection. In the caption, she informed her fans that she had tried to conceal her baby bump while posing.

For the unversed, the pop star and her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, have two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers. She is currently pregnant with her third child. She confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month as she revealed her baby bump at the Met Gala in New York.

The singer's X post went viral, garnering over 350,000 likes and 23,000 reposts. One netizen (@taayanthony) jokingly asked if she was hiding her album, too.

"Are u hiding an album in there?" they wrote.

Netizens told the singer to stop hiding her album and release new music. One X user (@ratedpaulie) jokingly stated that she is good at hiding things after hiding her album for years. The pop star's last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

"Girl you been playing "hide the album" for years, you're a professional at this point," one netizen wrote.

"Girl how bout you stop hiding the music," another netizen added.

"Can you do some music please? Do what do the best," another X user wrote.

Netizens continued to ask for a new album. One (@rudeBearrr) joked that the singer should use her real name, Robyn, now that she's not releasing music.

"You're also hiding music," one X user wrote.

"At this point call her Robyn because Rihanna retired from music," another user commented.

"Girl I thought I read "new music" lmaooooo," one netizen added.

What did an insider say about Rihanna's pregnancy?

Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet - (Image via Getty)

Soon after Rihanna announced her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala earlier this month, a source close to the singer and her boyfriend told People that the couple is excited for their third baby.

"Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn't be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can't wait to give their boys another sibling," the source said.

The source told the media outlet that the couple wanted their children to be closer in age so they could build a tight bond. Their first son, RZA, was born in May 2022, and their youngest boy, Riot, was born in August 2023.

"They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond. They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It's a very special time," they said.

The insider said that the singer wanted to hide her pregnancy but found it difficult, and she wore baggy clothes for months. They also said that after ASAP Rocky's trial earlier this year, they had "time to decompress" and now are ready for the baby.

"[They] had some time to decompress and just focus on family time. Rihanna's a great mom. She loves playing with the kids... Rihanna's always gone with the flow, but this time around, she joked early on that it would be hard to hide the baby bump. She's been in baggy clothes for months," the source said.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar on February 22, 2025, the singer revealed that she has been working on her next album for the past couple of years. Although she did not share the release date or the name of the album, the 37-year-old said that it would be different from her previous albums.

