Was Rihanna named in the Diddy trial? Perez Hilton reports rapper's former PA was "on vacation" with Rihanna in 2012

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton reported on the latest developments in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial and the way singer and businesswoman Rihanna’s name surfaced during the proceedings. In a video posted on May 28, 2025, Hilton delved into the testimony of Capricorn Clark, Diddy’s former PA, who name-dropped the global pop star during her testimony.

"Capricorn was asked what she was doing in August of 2012. She said, 'I was on vacation with Rihanna,'" Hilton reported.

According to a Daily Mail article dated May 27, 2025, Capricorn Clark kicked off the third week of testimony in Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York. Her testimony not only shed light on the inner workings of Sean Combs' circle but also exposed a list of the rapper's celebrity enemies, including Suge Knight and 50 Cent.

Rihanna’s name emerged during Clark’s account of the circumstances surrounding her dismissal from Diddy’s team in 2012. Clark testified that she had been spending time with the pop star when she was abruptly fired. As part of her testimony, she read aloud an email she had written at the time, stating:

"My boss Sean Combs (is) upset I went on vacation and (is) being petty as usual whenever I have happiness in my life."

Though Rihanna was mentioned by Clark in her testimony, the report clarified that she was not accused of any wrongdoing. Her name appeared solely in the context of Clark’s account of the events leading up to her termination.

Hilton noted in his video that no follow-up questions were asked about that vacation or the singer's involvement. However, he speculated that more details might surface as the trial progressed. Prosecutors, he suggested, could revisit the subject during cross-examination.

What else do we know about Rihanna’s involvement in Diddy’s trial?

Rihanna: Image via Getty Images

According to a USA Today report, Rihanna’s name had come up earlier during Diddy’s trial when makeup artist Mylah Morales testified on March 22, 2025. Morales stated that she first met Cassie Ventura when the singer was 16, during a shoot for Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” music video.

Rihanna’s mention occurred during Morales’s testimony as she recounted her professional background, stating that she had worked with several high-profile celebrities, including the singer.

As per the report, Morales cited her work history—including collaborations with RiRi, Jennifer Lopez, and Cassie Ventura—to establish her long-standing presence in celebrity circles.

Morales also provided insight into her time working closely with Cassie. She spoke about observing shifts in Cassie’s behavior and emotional state throughout her relationship with Combs.

At no point did Morales connect the owner of Fenty Beauty to any of these events. Her name was referenced only briefly and in passing, without any implication or focus.

Rihanna responds to a question on Diddy's scandal during interview

Sean Diddy Combs: Image via Getty Images

Sometime after Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York City on September 16, 2024, Rihanna responded to a question regarding the rapper, as reported by a Hot New Hip-Hop article. On October 2, 2024, Akademiks TV shared a post on X featuring a video of RiRi where she addressed the question.

In the video, the singer can be seen leaving a party, surrounded by a crowd of eager paparazzi. Among the flurry of questions shouted her way, one reporter directed attention to the ongoing scandal of the rap mogul, bluntly asking if she had ever attended any of the rapper's infamous “freak-offs.

"Did you attend any of P. Diddy’s parties? Were you involved in any of the freak-offs?" the reporter asked.

Sean Combs had previously through his record label Bad Boy Records, played a significant role in launching and nurturing RiRi's career, and was a key figure in her early success. So it was not uncommon for the singer to get questions about him.

However, when the reporter asked her about attending Combs' infamous “freak-offs, the Diamonds singer cracked a smirk in response

In the video, as she made her way into her vehicle, she was seen and heard softly muttering the phrase:

"That’s crazy".

Rihanna has recently been focusing on her business ventures, particularly her beauty and fashion brands, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. She and her partner A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together.

Meanwhile, Sean "Diddy" Combs is undergoing a federal trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial started on May 12, 2025, and is expected to last 6-8 weeks.

