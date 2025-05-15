"Money must be running dry" — Internet reacts to Rihanna announcing new song ‘Friend of Mine’ for the ‘Smurfs’ movie

On Wednesday, May 14, Paramount Pictures dropped the official trailer for its upcoming Smurfs movie, which will feature a new Rihanna song, titled Friend of Mine. The soundtrack of the animated movie is scheduled to drop on Friday, May 16.

The news was also shared by @nfr_podcast on X yesterday, and has since gone viral, receiving more than 831K views, 12K likes, and 1.6K retweets. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"Money must be running dry cause why is she dropping music?"

Some netizens exclaimed at RiRi dropping new music before A$AP Rocky, while others mentioned that her kids would love it.

"Rihanna dropping before Asap Rocky bro" - commented an X user.

"This gives me hope she’ll announce her own album later this year if not next year" - added another.

"Rihanna looks so good. Smurfs movie music! Her kids are gonna love this especially" - posted a third netizen.

"how is one rihanna song literally carrying this entire movie" - wrote a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others didn't seem as excited about the new release.

"she did this before w black panther & now w smurfs i mean eh whatever" - remarked a fifth user.

"add “smurfs soundtrack” in tweet who cares" - posted a sixth one.

"NSYNC and Rihanna don’t drop music. But for some reason they do for the Smurfs movie. What are those Smurfs doing?" - commented a seventh netizen.

Besides her song, RiRi has also voiced the character of the Smurfette in the upcoming movie, which will release in theatres on July 18, 2025. The Umbrella singer is also featured in the latest trailer, where she's in a studio dressed in a blue jacket with blue beads in her hair.

Billboard reports that the Fenty Beauty owner first announced the project back in 2023, when she was pregnant with her second son - Riot Rose - saying:

"get to show up in my PJs in my third trimester … I hope this gives me cool points with my kids one day."

Friend of Mine will mark her first music since she dropped Lift Me Up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's soundtrack three years ago.

Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala

The trailer of the new Smurfs movie comes more than a week after Rihanna walked the Met Gala's red carpet with her baby bump, revealing the news of her third pregnancy.

The Disturbia singer debuted her third pregnancy in a gray bustier, a cropped black jacket, and a floor-length black skirt custom designed by Marc Jacobs.

Meanwhile, her partner, A$AP Rocky, arrived at the event earlier in an all-black AWGE suit. Rocky is one of the co-chairs of the gala this year. Other co-chairs include Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and Anna Wintour, with James LeBron attending as an honorary co-chair.

RiRi has attended more than a dozen Met Gala events in her career, with her debut appearance taking place as early as 2009. Rocky, who has also walked the red carpet numerous time, made his debut with Rihanna as a couple back in 2021.

