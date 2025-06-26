"She got good taste" — Netizens react to Karol G naming Nicki Minaj and Eminem as her GOAT rappers

Karol G and Selena Gomez appeared on Complex's GOAT Talk episode, which aired on June 25, 2025. In the clip, Gomez and Karol spoke about the "GOAT" of different categories. GOAT is an acronym for Greatest of All Time. It refers to someone who is an expert in a certain field or thing. At some point in the video, the artists were asked about their "GOAT" rapper.

Karol G first responded by saying that Eminem was the first rapper that she was obsessed it. Talking about her current favorite, Karol named Nicki Minaj as the "GOAT" rapper. The Colombian singer said,

"The first rapper in my life that I was like super obsessed with was Eminem. And then now like I think for me, Nicki Minaj, for me, like it's one of the best."

Karol's response garnered massive traction on social media. Many netizens reacted to the same, and a lot of them complimented her "taste." A user wrote on X,

"She got good taste."

Chris "CIA" Ardrey @TheGreatCIA LINK She got good taste

Another fan tweeted,

"Karol x Nicki x Eminem would break the internet."

"She knows ball. Eminem is the GOAT 🐐," added a tweet.

"She knows who the one and only queen of rap is 😉," wrote another X user.

Many had similar reactions to Karol G's choice of the "GOAT" rappers. An X user commented,

"Both choices hold bars that few can match."

"Karol G picking Nicki and Em as GOATs? Solid choices!" exclaimed another one.

"Mother knows who mother is," read a tweet.

Meanwhile, Selena revealed that she would often listen to Eminem while growing up, as her dad was a DJ and he would remix a lot of the rapper's songs. She further recalled having a strong crush on Ice Cube. This further made Karol gush and call Cube "amazing". Selena then revealed that she was only five at the time and felt like Cube was going to "protect" her.

In the comment section, fans stated that they loved seeing the duo together and enjoyed the interaction between them.

Karol G claimed that the best parties were thrown by Selena Gomez

During their conversation, Karol G and Selena were asked multiple questions touching upon different topics. One of the questions asked during the interview was about which "GOAT" party the celebrities had ever been to. To this, Karol G immediately stated that for her, that would be parties organized by Selena Gomez.

"Oh my god. Selena Gomez threw all the best parties ever," exclaimed Karol.

Another interesting question asked was about the "GOAT" dish that they would want their partners to cook for them. Selena first clarified that she didn't really like cooking, and it was all done by her partner Benny Blanco. Selena even described cooking to be a very "stressful" thing for her. Selena jokingly said,

"It's very stressful... So let's leave the guys to do that."

As far as the question went, Selena revealed that she would love to have pot pie, while Karol explained that for her it would be a French toast, bacon, roasted potatoes, and eggs.

Further in the interview, Selena chose Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny's Child as the "GOAT" bad b*tch anthem. Meanwhile, Karol said she would choose Like a Boy by Ciara. The duo was asked about the "GOAT" album to cry to. To this, Selena named Adele's 2015 track All I Ask. Meanwhile, for Karol, it was either Apocalypse or Cry by Cigarettes After Sex.

The 13-minute-long video continued with a lot of other questions as well. As of now, the video has amassed more than 600,000 views and about 17,000 likes.

Karol G had recently released her fifth studio album Tropicoqueta

Karol G released her fifth album, Tropicoqueta, on Friday, June 20, 2025. The 20-track album also included some significant guest features like Feid, Greeicy, Marco Antonio Solís, Eddy Lover, Manu Chao, and Mariah Angeliq. Some popular songs from the album are Papasito, Latina Foreva, Un Gatito Me Llamó, No Puedo Vivir Sin Él, Tu Perfume, and a lot more.

The singer's last album, titled Mañana Será Bonito, was released back in 2023 and was a massive hit. It had guest features by Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Shakira, and Justin Quiles. It topped the US Billboard 200 chart.

