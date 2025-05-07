What is Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful all about? Everything to know

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful is a documentary film based on the life and career of Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G. The documentary shows the creation, recording and experiences of her music album Mañana Será Bonito, which came in 2023. It captures important moments from her personal and professional life.

The film traces Karol G's journey from a local star to gaining international recognition. It shows in detail her music studio moments, tour preparations, live performances and important moments spent with the team.

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful is set to release on May 8, 2025, on Netflix.

What is Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful all about? Explored

The main story of this documentary revolves around Karol G's fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, which was released on February 24, 2023.

The album includes collaborations with several international artists such as Shakira, Romeo Santos, Sean Paul and Carla Morrison.

The film gives glimpses of the composition process, idea and production of this album.

The film also highlights Karol G's historic stadium tour, which she did in 2023 and 2024. The documentary features the rehearsals, choreography, stage construction and the entire planning of the tour in a chronological manner.

The audience is also shown how a big tour is possible with the collaboration of the management and creative team.

The film includes footage of live shows as well as personal moments of Karol G. It shows in detail the challenges of the tour, time constraints, and balancing constant performances. The journey is chronologically presented through archival footage and voiceovers.

The documentary is in Spanish, with English subtitles. The film follows a set sequence, from recording to the final leg of the tour, ending with Karol G's reflections on the experience.

Along with Karol G, her musicians, backup dancers, tour managers, sound technicians and members of the visual production team are also prominently featured in the film. The film includes all those people who contributed to making the album and tour a success.

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful - Official trailer explored

The official trailer for Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful is 1 minute 28 seconds long. It shows Karol G's journey from the beginning of her career to her international stardom.

It includes glimpses of her stadium tours, the process of music creation in the studio, and moments of personal struggles.

In the trailer, Karol G says,

"I am a woman, this was already a huge obstacle for my career."

The trailer includes scenes of Karol G's live performances, rehearsals with her dancers, and interactions with fans.

The trailer gives viewers a preview of the subject matter and emotional depth of the documentary.

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful is a documentary that shows in detail the entire process of Karol G's album Mañana Será Bonito and her world tour.

The film presents aspects such as music creation, performance preparation and tour management in a chronological manner. It covers all the key moments from the studio to the stage.

Released by Netflix, this documentary gives viewers a comprehensive view of the inner process, teamwork and plans of the music industry. The film presents an authentic document of an artist's professional journey.

The documentary is directed by Cristina Costantini and will be released on Netflix on May 8, 2025.

