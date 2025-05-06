"SO STOKED FOR THIS SEASON"—Internet in frenzy as Netflix drops 'Squid Game 3' teaser, shows Gi-hun’s comeback, rival factions, & baby-cry ending

On May 6, 2025, Netflix unveiled the first look at the concluding chapter of its globally recognized thriller Squid Game. The final season is slated to debut on June 27, 2025. The preview clip outlines new plot developments and reintroduces several known characters.

Continuing from the previous installment’s ending, the narrative again follows Seong Gi-hun (identified as Player 456), portrayed by Lee Jung-jae. After a failed uprising, Gi-hun is seen returning to the contest with uncertain motives.

Squid Game 3’s preview kicks off with hooded guards carrying a box-like container. As onlookers gather, the lid lifts to show Gi-hun unconscious inside. He regains consciousness shortly after. It ends with fast-moving scenes featuring new survival trials, set against the backdrop of a baby’s cry.

Fans shared their excitement after watching Squid Game 3 teaser, with one X user commenting:

"THE BABY CRYING AT THE END? JUNHEE HAS HER BABY? IM SO STOKED FOR THIS SEASON."

A fan comment on Squid Game 3's teaser (Image via X/@jginapple)

Many netizens mentioned that they're eagerly anticipating the upcoming release.

"I cannot breathe Inho is crying, they took away gihun's voting rights but still let him play games, the game that we saw, GIHUN IS IN A FUÇKING COFFIN AND JUNHEE IS CRYING AND A BABY'S CRYING NOISE IS HEARD THIS IS TORTURE YOUR HONOUR I NEED S3 YESTERDAY," a fan remarked.

"GIHUN IN THAT CASKET! THE SOUND OF THE BABY CRYING—IS IT JUNHEE’S?!! JUNHEE’S TEARS! THE WAY GUEM JA SEEMS SO SCARED AND HER BEING ON THE SEPARATE TEAM AS YONSIK! THE MUSIC!!! ASDFGHJKL!!!! ALSO JUNE 27TH!?! OH MY GAAAHHH!!! I CANNOT WAIT BUT ALSO IN A MONTH!?! 😭😆," a user mentioned.

"It's almost as i hoped. enough reveals to get the hype up but no big spoilers about major plots," a person shared.

Fans discussed how Squid Game 3's teaser ended with a chilling baby cry. While some speculated that a contestant gave birth mid-game, others felt it could be a trick or hallucination.

"I CANT GET OVER THAT BABY CRYING WTF😭😭 i knew she was gonna end up guving birth in the games😭😭," a netizen said.

"You did not just say that, i am gonna beat you with my actual parent force, the baby cry at the end of the teaser was both expected but also so unreal," a viewer noted.

"That’s the thing i feel like they’re trying to trick us…maybe the crying baby is a hallucination, i truly can’t think of a possibility of the baby being born healthy and alive in the squid games and making it out ☹️ or maybe i’m just going crazy LMAO," another fan added.

Squid Game 3 teaser explained

Squid Game 3’s teaser opens with suited guards carrying a shut ebony case into the shared resting space. Inside lies Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who is seen regaining awareness.

Later, he appears restrained by the wrist to a metal rail, indicating a potential transformation in his role. A redesigned challenge is introduced, originally crafted for the previous season. Contestants activate a large dispenser, each receiving either a crimson or cobalt sphere.

Though the mechanics of the task remain unclear, visual cues imply that the colors may separate the players into rival factions. A clear response emerges from Geum-ja (Kang Ae-sim), marked 149, and her child Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun), numbered 007, who seem affected by their contrasting outcomes.

The teaser also highlights the current imbalance between those who opted to continue (O) and those who had chosen to withdraw (X). Player 120, Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), who was involved in an earlier uprising, is still present, with no evident repercussions shown.

Additional sequences depict Gi-hun wearing a scarlet top over his green attire, navigating a hallway marked with streaks of red. A digital countdown is visible, suggesting a time-bound test.

Player 120, dressed in blue, is seen prepared for confrontation. Others in blue uniforms receive small containers featuring vertically stacked symbols (a circle, triangle, and square) diverging from earlier layouts.

One scene includes a dining arrangement for five masked figures, assumed to be elite observers. One more glimpse shows Guard 11, Kang No-eul (Park Gyu-young), quietly slipping through narrow gaps.

The search involving Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) and the masked overseer In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) resumes. Jun-ho is seen entering a lavish structure, weapon drawn, possibly nearing the hidden operations base. In the final scene, Player 222, Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), is shown shedding a tear, followed by the sound of an infant’s cry.

Several figures from past episodes return in Squid Game's final chapter, including the Front Man, investigator Hwang Jun-ho, and players Myung-gi (333), Kang Ha-neul's Dae-ho (388), Geum-ja (149), Yong-sik (007), Hyun-ju (120), Nam-gyu (124), Min-su (125), Jun-hee (222), along with guard No-eul. Moreover, Hwang Dong-hyuk resumes direction for the last season.

