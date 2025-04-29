10 potent quotes from Squid Game

The South Korean dystopian and survival series Squid Game season one premiered on September 17, 2021, featuring nine episodes. The second installment aired on December 26, 2024, consisting of seven episodes. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and more actors.
"Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes."
The internationally acclaimed and hit series Squid Game received positive feedback from the international and domestic audience. It was a social commentary and kept the viewers glued to their screens. It showcased how poverty could bring multiple menaces to the life of the protagonist, who had no one to protect them. It also featured some famous quotes that pulled the heartstrings of the viewers.
10 thought-provoking and powerful quotes from Squid Game
Squid Game's first season emerged as the first Korean drama to top Netflix's top ten weekly most-watched TV shows internationally. It reached the number one spot in 94 countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States.
According to the streaming platform, the series accumulated over 111 million member households worldwide.
1) “The world’s not going to change just because you complain."
2) “Sometimes, being kind is what gets you killed.”
3) “Money is the only thing that makes the world go round.”
4) “I’ll show you that the world doesn’t always go the way you want it to.”
5) "Everything was fine until I told people who I really am. People would look at me strangely, but I never had any big issues. But once I told people I wanted to live as a woman, and started transitioning, everything changed.”
6) “When you’re hungry, you start to miss home.”
7) "When we were kids, we would play just like this, and our moms would call us in for dinner. But no one calls us anymore."
8) “I never got a chance to study, but I’m unbelievably smart!”
9) "Good Rain knows the best time to fall."
10) Do you know what someone with no money has in common with someone with too much money? Living is no fun for them.”
The much-anticipated third installment is slated to premiere on June 27, 2025. It has been created, helmed, and penned by talented Hwang Dong-hyuk.