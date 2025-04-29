10 potent quotes from Squid Game

The South Korean dystopian and survival series Squid Game season one premiered on September 17, 2021, featuring nine episodes. The second installment aired on December 26, 2024, consisting of seven episodes. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and more actors.

Ad

According to Netflix, the official synopsis for the series Squid Game has been provided below:

"Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes."

Ad

Trending

The internationally acclaimed and hit series Squid Game received positive feedback from the international and domestic audience. It was a social commentary and kept the viewers glued to their screens. It showcased how poverty could bring multiple menaces to the life of the protagonist, who had no one to protect them. It also featured some famous quotes that pulled the heartstrings of the viewers.

10 thought-provoking and powerful quotes from Squid Game

Squid Game's first season emerged as the first Korean drama to top Netflix's top ten weekly most-watched TV shows internationally. It reached the number one spot in 94 countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

Ad

Ad

According to the streaming platform, the series accumulated over 111 million member households worldwide.

The potent quotes from Squid Game have been provided below:

1) “The world’s not going to change just because you complain."

2) “Sometimes, being kind is what gets you killed.”

3) “Money is the only thing that makes the world go round.”

4) “I’ll show you that the world doesn’t always go the way you want it to.”

5) "Everything was fine until I told people who I really am. People would look at me strangely, but I never had any big issues. But once I told people I wanted to live as a woman, and started transitioning, everything changed.”

Ad

6) “When you’re hungry, you start to miss home.”

7) "When we were kids, we would play just like this, and our moms would call us in for dinner. But no one calls us anymore."

8) “I never got a chance to study, but I’m unbelievably smart!”

9) "Good Rain knows the best time to fall."

10) Do you know what someone with no money has in common with someone with too much money? Living is no fun for them.”

Ad

The much-anticipated third installment is slated to premiere on June 27, 2025. It has been created, helmed, and penned by talented Hwang Dong-hyuk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More