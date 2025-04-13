“He got manners” — Fans react as Squid Game 2 star Kang Ha-neul shares the story of a subway note that led to a relationship

Squid Game 2 star Kang Ha-neul and When Life Gives You Tangerines star Park Hae-joon made an appearance on Kian84's YouTube show on April 11, 2025. The two actors spoke about their recent work projects, shared a little about their personal lives, and also mentioned their past romances.

Ad

Kang Ha-neul talked about sharing his name with actress Kim Ha-neul and opened up about his recent works, like the movie Yadang. The conversation then shifted to dating and romances, and Kang Ha-neul's answer has been favored by online fan communities. The actor said:

"I like a woman who loves her job and her dreams more than her boyfriend. I find those women attractive who have solid dreams and work hard for them."

Ad

Trending

Here's how fans reacted to his answer:

"At least he got manners. I penah dkt bookstore. I mean it’s romantic someone interested in you randomly in bookstore. But i run. He directly come to me ask my number. Oh gosh. That scary. Even he is not bad. But still scary. See how he approach the girl. Still with respect."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's how fans reacted to Kang Ha-neul's answer on the show:

"“I like a woman who loves her job and her dreams more than her boyfriend. I find attractive women who have solid dreams and work hard for them.” I stan the right man" a user wrote

"He's seriously the ideal type bro. He wants a woman who loves her dreams more than him BRO IS PRIORITIZING THE WOMEN I LOVE IT" another user wrote

Ad

"Love his answer on his type" a user replied

Moreover, fans commented on Kang Ha-neul's preference in the type of woman he wants to date.

"that's like the first korean man who said his ideal type is someone who prioritizes her dream and job over the man... meanwhile certain someone wanted a maid" a user wrote

"the fact that he prefers his woman to be someone who enjoys life without him in the picture shows his manly side that is not having smol d energy and fragile ego so, respect, sir!" a fan replied

Ad

""I like a woman who loves her job and her dreams more than her boyfriend." Wow. It's actually rare to hear this from a guy." another fan wrote

Speaking about his dating life, Kang Ha-neul said that he has dated women from other professions only. Elaborating further on his dating experience, he said:

"When I was 20, I was on the subway and saw a woman sitting across from me who was on the phone, and I felt such a kind aura from her. So I wrote a note saying, ‘I’m not a strange person, but if there’s a chance, would you like to have coffee?’ and I wrote my number down and gave it to her carefully. I lowered my head and handed it with both hands because I was worried she might be scared."

Ad

Kang Ha-neul portrayed Kang Dae-ho in Squid Game 2

Ad

Kang Ha-neul was last seen in the hit 2024 thriller show Squid Game season 2. He played the role of Kang Dae-ho, aka Number 388. He is best known for his roles in dramas such as When the Camellia Blooms and Scarlet Heart: Ryeo, and movies like Midnight Runners, Forgotten, and Dream, among others.

He will soon be seen in the film Yadang: The Snitch and the drama Tastefully Yours, opposite Go Min-si. Additionally, he will reprise his role in Squid Game season 3, set to release this June. The latest sighting of Kang Ha-neul was at the 2NE1 Encore concert in Seoul on April 13, 2025, where videos of the actor quickly went viral.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More