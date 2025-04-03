"Can't wait to see Actor Cha on big screen"- Fans cheer as Cha Eun-woo to star in Love Reset director's new film First Ride with Kang Ha-neul

Cha Eun-woo is set to return to the big screen with the upcoming movie First Ride, directed by Nam Dae-jung, known for Love Reset. According to South Korean media outlet My Daily's report, the film follows a group of childhood friends. The group embarks on a trip to Thailand, only to find themselves caught in unpredictable chaos and adventure.

Ad

The idol-turned-actor will be starring alongside Kang Ha-neul, Kim Young-kwang, Kang Young-seok, and Han Sunhwa. His agency, Fantagio, confirmed on April 3, 2025, that Cha Eun-woo has officially joined the cast, saying My Daily,

"Cha Eun-woo has recently confirmed his appearance in the film 'First Ride' that he had been offered. We thank you for all the interest and love for our artist Cha Eun-woo, and we ask for your continued support."

Ad

Trending

Soon after the news broke, they took to social media to express their excitement, with one fan commenting,

"Can't wait to see Actor Cha on big screen."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Actor CHA EUNWOO is back. He is indeed the face of employment that's why he has the power to reject other projects," said one netizen.

"We were clowns asking for another kdrama. Eunwoo said 'Hold up! let me upgrade your expectations,'" wrote an X user.

"Cha Eunwoo taking the lead on a movie alongside Kang Hangul, Kim Youngkwang and Kang Youngseok...What a terrific news! We have been waiting for this, and here it comes! I am beyond thrilled!" mentioned one more fan.

Ad

"But 80% were sending him to the military service, and eunwoo booked and busy... it's not his time yet," read a comment on X.

Fans were buzzing with excitement as some speculated that he chose this project over the Hong sisters' drama. Others highlighted his growing influence in the film industry, recalling his highly praised appearance in Decibel.

"FROM A SUPPORTING ACTOR TO HAVING HIS FIRST LEAD ROLE MOVIE. YOU MADE IT, ACTOR CHAEUNWOO," said a fan on X.

Ad

"Ohhh I guess he rejected the hong sisters drama for this. I'm so excited Movie Star Cha Eunwoo! Let's gooooo!" cheered an individual on X.

"Oh, wow. This explain why CEW turned down Go Minsi/Hong sister's drama. Motor touring in Thailand sounds exciting, can't wait!" shared one netizen.

"Last year Cha Eunwoo was #2 Most Anticipated Idol-Actor in a Film and #18 Film Actor of the Year. Korean GP have been BEGGING for Movie Star #ChaEunwoo ever since his critically acclaimed 7 min special appearance in Decibel!" added one netizen.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cha Eun-woo takes on his first movie lead role in First Ride and his upcoming drama The WONDERfools

First Ride follows four lifelong friends who embark on their first overseas trip together after turning 30. As per My Daily, Kang Ha-neul was previously reported to be in talks for the film, and with his confirmed casting, he and Cha Eun-woo will be sharing the screen for the first time.

Ad

Cha Eun-woo is stepping into his first lead role in a film with First Ride. While he made brief appearances in My Brilliant Life (2014) and Decibel (2022), this marks the first time he will carry an entire movie.

Before gaining fame as a member of Astro in 2016, the idol made his film debut with a minor role in My Brilliant Life. Over the years, he has built a solid acting career through popular dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018), True Beauty (2020-21), and Island (2022).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cha Eun-woo is currently occupied with Netflix’s The WONDERfools, a superpower comic action series set in 1999. The drama unfolds during a time of doomsday paranoia. The story follows an unlikely group of individuals who unexpectedly gain superpowers and take on the responsibility of protecting their city from emerging dangers. Blending action, comedy, and nostalgia,

Cha Eun-woo takes on the role of Lee Woon-jung, a reserved and by-the-book civil servant from Seoul who has just started working in Haeseong. His strict adherence to rules often irritates his colleagues, but beyond his rigid exterior lies a more enigmatic side.

Ad

As unexplained disappearances take over the city, Woon-jung partners with Chae-ni, played by Park Eun-bin, to uncover the truth. His relentless curiosity pushes him deeper into the mystery, making his journey all the more compelling. He stars alongside Park Eun-bin, Kim Hae-sook, Choi Dae-hoon, and Lim Sung-jae.

The drama is produced by NANGMANCREW and Kakao Entertainment, with co-production by FANTAGIO. According to the report of My Daily, there was speculation that he might join the Hong sisters’ upcoming project, but he ultimately declined.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kang Ha-neul's upcoming film Streaming is set to premiere on March 21, 2025. He has also been cast in the upcoming drama Your Taste with actress Go Min-si.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback