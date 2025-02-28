"I acted as someone who I didn't want to get close to" — Kang Ha-neul gets candid about his role in upcoming crime thriller, Streaming

On February 26, 2025, actor Kang Ha-neul shared insights about his role in the upcoming film Streaming during a production briefing at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance. He was joined by the movie's director, Jo Jang-ho.

The Heirs actor stars as Woo-Sang, a top-ranked streamer chasing murder case clues in pursuit of skyrocketing views and subscribers. During the briefing, the actor explained his thought process in shaping the character, saying (as reported by Dispatch):

"I don't want to have an idol as a friend (laughs). I thought, 'What would the person I hate the most be like?' I acted as someone who I didn't want to get close to."

Hitting theaters on March 21, Streaming presents a high-stakes thriller shot entirely like a real-time broadcast. The film marks a shift from the artist's previous roles.

Kang Ha-neul’s Woo-Sang is "full of arrogance" and completely absorbed in his own "pride." To embody this personality, Kang made conscious choices. The South Korean star added:

"I tried to express even the smallest details with great fanfare. I prepared a leather-covered notebook, not just a notebook, and a pen that you can use by turning it around."

The 35-year-old actor admitted that filming Streaming was a new challenge. Since the movie mimics a live broadcast, it required extensive preparation. He also spent significant time analyzing real live streams, studying their pacing and energy shifts. However, he noted that the unpredictability of the format added to its realism.

Director Jo Jang-ho delayed Streaming for two years to cast Kang Ha-neul

Having previously been impressed by Kang Ha-neul's work ethic, director Jo Jang-ho reportedly waited two years for Kang to complete his military service before moving forward with the project.

Jo wanted to showcase a completely new side of the actor, believing that none of his past roles had fully captured his raw intensity. Kang, in turn, was captivated by the Streaming's script. He revealed that he finished reading it in one sitting and immediately knew he had to take on the role.

Kang Ha-neul (Image via YouTube/@lotteent)

The Korean filmmaker said the film critiques digital media, focusing on how some creators exploit crime for views. Jo pointed out how some creators twist reality for clicks, blurring the line between fact and spectacle. As Kang takes on this role, audiences can expect to see new facets of his acting.

Beyond Streaming, Kang Ha-neul will also star in the upcoming drama Your Taste. In the series, he plays Han Beom Woo, who runs a fine-dining restaurant in Seoul. Han competes with his older brother for succession. To win, he dives into recipe development and meets Mo Yeon-Joo.

